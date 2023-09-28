Man in court accused of killing ‘doting’ Inverurie dad

A man has appeared in court accused of killing a “doting” dad during a disturbance in Stonehaven.

David McGuinness, from Inverurie, died in hospital following the incident at GPH Builders Merchants on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the business, on the town’s Broomhill Road, at about 10.40am following reports of a “disturbance”.

It is understood the incident did not involve GPH Builders Merchants staff.

Rodney Shaw, 50, from Montrose, has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with Mr McGuinness’ death.

He has been charged with culpable homicide and made no plea. He was committed for further examination and released on bail. He will reappear in court at a future date.

Mr McGuinness’ family released a statement in the wake of his death, calling the 30-year-old a “doting father”.

‘The family are absolutely devastated’

They said: “David was a much-loved son, partner, brother, uncle and doting father to his four young children. He will be sorely missed every day by all who knew him.

“The family are absolutely devastated by what has happened and would like privacy at this difficult time.”

Detective Inspector James Callander said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of David at this difficult time. The family have asked for privacy while they come to terms with this loss.”

GPH Builders Merchants was closed while police, including forensics officers, carried out their investigation.

Officers cordoned off the building yard while an ambulance and four police cars were in attendance.

The Press and Journal have been told the incident did not involve any industrial equipment.