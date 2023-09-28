Man in court accused of killing ‘doting’ Inverurie dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man in court accused of killing ‘doting’ Inverurie dad

Rodney Shaw, 50, from Montrose, faced a charge of culpable homicide at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

By Ewan Cameron
Police at the scene of the incident at GPH Builders Merchants in Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson
Police at the scene of the incident at GPH Builders Merchants in Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson

A man has appeared in court accused of killing a “doting” dad during a disturbance in Stonehaven.

David McGuinness, from Inverurie, died in hospital following the incident at GPH Builders Merchants on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the business, on the town’s Broomhill Road, at about 10.40am following reports of a “disturbance”.

It is understood the incident did not involve GPH Builders Merchants staff.

David McGuinness died after the incident in Stonehaven. Image: Police Scotland

Rodney Shaw, 50, from Montrose, has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with Mr McGuinness’ death.

He has been charged with culpable homicide and made no plea. He was committed for further examination and released on bail. He will reappear in court at a future date.

Mr McGuinness’ family released a statement in the wake of his death, calling the 30-year-old a “doting father”.

‘The family are absolutely devastated’

They said: “David was a much-loved son, partner, brother, uncle and doting father to his four young children. He will be sorely missed every day by all who knew him.

The family are absolutely devastated by what has happened and would like privacy at this difficult time.”

Detective Inspector James Callander said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of David at this difficult time. The family have asked for privacy while they come to terms with this loss.”

GPH Builders Merchants was closed while police, including forensics officers, carried out their investigation.

Officers cordoned off the building yard while an ambulance and four police cars were in attendance.

The Press and Journal have been told the incident did not involve any industrial equipment.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drink-driving student blamed strong mouthwash for being three-times the limit
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A man who staged a four-hour siege that prompted an armed response has been jailed. Police cordoned off Burgage Drive in Tain after John McDonald appeared at a window with a knife, threatening to harm himself and officers Picture shows; John McDonald appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (accused) / DC Thomson (court locator) Date; Unknown
Man jailed after four-hour siege with armed police in Tain
Stonehaven domestic abuser Iain Bell. Image: Facebook
'I am going to make sure you burn': Stonehaven man threatened to set fire…
The Insch man who crashed his BMW
Insch man who fled after crashing BMW found over-the-limit in mum's car
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen embezzler Coleen Muirhead Picture shows; Aberdeen embezzler Coleen Muirhead. n/A. Matthew Donnelly Date; 31/08/2023
Aberdeen gran jailed after swindling £1.5 million from scrap metal firm
To go with story by David McPhee. Thug gave man waiting on bus a 'wet willy' before telling cops he'd 'rape their sisters' Picture shows; Nico Tole admitted carrying out a series of intimidating and offensive acts.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 27/09/2023
Teen gave 'wet willy' to stranger before telling police he'd rape their little sisters
Brandon Gervaise has been banned from the roads after he was found to have cocaine and cannabis still in his system while driving. Image: DC Thomson.
Driver caught with 'astronomical' amount of cocaine in system
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Kyle Rossiter from Peterhead appeared at the High Court in Glasgow. Picture shows; Kyle Rossiter from Peterhead appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.. n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Thug jailed for £40,000 home invasion by masked gang who threatened to cut off…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Upton had extreme pornography featuring dogs Picture shows; Michael Upton. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 26/09/2023
Moray man's sick video stash was 'foul stuff', says sheriff
Glen Wilcox outside Elgin Sheriff Court.
Keith domestic abuser back in court for breaching court order yet again