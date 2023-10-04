Wanted man knocked out police officer with whisky bottle after hiding in cupboard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Wanted man knocked out police officer with whisky bottle after hiding in cupboard

Connor Mackay hit the policeman so hard that his front tooth was displaced. He also spat in the eye and mouth of another officer.

By Jenni Gee
Connor Mackay appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting the officers.
Connor Mackay appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting the officers.

A wanted man knocked out a police officer who found him hiding in a cupboard.

Connor Mackay, 23, used a bottle of whisky to hit the policeman so hard in the face that one of his victim’s front teeth was pushed backwards.

The impact knocked the officer momentarily unconscious and left him bleeding from the nose and mouth.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told Inverness Sheriff Court that the incident took place just before 4am on January 14 of this year when officers were called to a disturbance in Carnac Crescent, Inverness.

He said: “Police were allowed access to the locus and saw the now accused Connor Mackay attempt to climb out of the rear window. Upon seeing them the accused left the window and hid in a cupboard.”

One officer found Mackay in the cupboard, drinking from a glass bottle of whisky.

He told Mackay that he was wanted in respect to an arrest warrant for a separate matter, to which Mackay initially remained “calm”.

“The accused then stood up to leave the cupboard and, as he did so, he swung a glass bottle at the police witness striking him to the face,” Mr Weir said.

Bottle blow knocked out police officer

The court heard that the blow left the officer momentarily unconscious and bleeding from the mouth and nose.

He stumbled back and Mackay was restrained by other officers before an ambulance was called.

Paramedics found that the officer had a laceration to the inside of his mouth and swelling to the area.

The officer required a week off work and needed an emergency dental appointment as a front tooth had been displaced by the blow, leaving him with pain while eating for four or five weeks after the incident.

Mackay appeared via videolink to admit a charge of assaulting an officer in relation to the incident, which took place while he was flouting a court-imposed curfew designed to keep him at home between 7pm and 7am.

He also admitted a second charge of assaulting an officer and threatening behaviour relating to an incident on May 19 of this year.

Connor Mackay spat in the face of an officer

On this occasion, officers had arrested Mackay on Academy Street, Inverness, in relation to a separate matter.

On being arrested the accused has become aggressive towards officers shouting at them, calling them c***s and making threats, Mr Weir told the court, adding that Mackay was then restrained and handcuffed.

“On being placed in handcuffs the accused had drawn up spit, heard by officers, and thereafter spat in the face of a police witness directly striking him in his eye and mouth.”

Mackay was restrained to the ground and a spit hood was applied. He was taken to Burnett Road Police Station but during the journey he further threatened an officer, telling him: “Just wait until I come out of this cage, you will get it.”

He called the officer a slur and also put on an accent in a way that the officer perceived to be racist after Mackay called him a Polish p****.

Solicitor Marc Dickson, for Mackay, who was described as a prisoner in Inverness, said his client had very little recollection of the incident.

He said that during the Carnac Crescent incident, Mackay had been drinking, as observed by officers, and was “heavily intoxicated”.

Mr Dickson explained that his client, who was diagnosed with ADHD and a disorder that contributed to obstructive personality, had been unmedicated at the time of the crimes.

Mr Dickson said his client, who has also struggled with drug addiction, wished genuinely to apologise for his behaviour toward the officers and had written them letters to that effect.

‘Disgusting and unacceptable’

Handing down a 20-month prison sentence, Sheriff Sara Matheson told Mackay: “Members of the public should understand that assault on police officers will be viewed seriously by the court.

“The court continues to see a number of people who cough and spit on police officers.

“Your conduct involved two serious matters and involved a spitting offence where spittle landed in a police officer’s eye and mouth.

“This conduct is disgusting and unacceptable.”

 

More from Crime & Courts

Connor Mackay appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting the officers.
Two men in court on antique gun charges after Crimond firearms incident
Connor Mackay appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting the officers.
Abusive foster mum rubbed boy's face in urine, forced girl to eat vomit and…
Paul Jessiman, who is dubbed 'Deliveroo of cannabis cookies'
Drug runner dubbed the 'Deliveroo of cannabis cookies' given unpaid work
Connor Mackay appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting the officers.
Pair jailed after £1 million of cannabis found in Aberdeen
Connor Mackay appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting the officers.
Liverpool men avoid jail after leaving £17,000 drugs jar on Fraserburgh bus
Connor Mackay appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting the officers.
Fraserburgh man admits grooming teen in police sting operation
Connor Mackay appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting the officers.
Controlling police officer threatened to 'ruin' boyfriend with false sex abuse allegations
Rosehearty joiner John Ritchie, who has been jailed for teen sex abuse
'A vile monster': North-east sex offender jailed over historic sex offences on teenage girls
Charles Hanratty and Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man's drunken 3am bid to win back ex goes spectacularly wrong
Cults Primary School. It has been reported that is has been damaged by vandals
Cults Primary School to be 'made safe' after vandals smash up building