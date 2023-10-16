Woman sent naked pictures and supplied vapes to 15-year-old boy

An Aberdeen woman has avoided going to prison after she sent naked pictures of herself to a teenage boy and preposition him for sex – telling him she wanted to see his “young body”.

Galina Radkova appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing after she admitted sending sexual messages to the teen over a four-month period, including pictures of her private parts.

It was stated that the 44-year-old was supplying the 15-year-old boy with disposable vapes and asked for “hugs and kisses” in exchange.

She also told the teenager he had a “perfect body” and that she “didn’t want an old man’s wrinkly body”, adding that she preferred “a young teenage body”.

Radkova later threatened the boy when he tried to stop contact with her.

Sheriff Ian Miller told Radkova that it was “clear” that she needed help.

Accused supplied vapes for ‘hugs and kisses’

Fiscal depute David Ballock told the court that at some stage in June last year the 15-year-old boy and his friends were standing outside the Spar store on Provost Watt Drive, Aberdeen, when Radkova walked up and began chatting to him.

Later that evening he received a friend request from Radkova along with a message which asked: “Is this you? I’ve found you?”.

The message included a picture of the boy standing outside the shop earlier in the day.

They then began communicating through the Facebook Messenger app.

“On numerous occasions after initially meeting, the accused asked the complainer to meet her on a public footpath outside a block of flats near Kincorth Circle,” Mr Ballock said.

“During these meetings, the accused provided him with vapes and asked for hugs and kisses in exchange.

“The complainer always rejected the accused’s advances, however, he accepted approximately £40 worth of vapes from the accused over a period of a few months.”

In September last year, the teenager was with a friend when he received a picture sent by Radkova that showed her naked breasts and buttocks but did not show her face.

At a later date in September the boy was outside the Spar store with friends when Radkova approached and lunged at him with both arms open wide.

The teen moved to the side to avoid her and she stated “I just want to hug you”. The group of boys then ran away.

Later that night, the boy received further images from Radkova, this time of her naked buttocks and her private parts.

She asked him for pictures of him in return, which he refused to send.

Soon after Radkova sent the boy a message in which she ordered him to delete the pictures and the conversation – stating that if he didn’t she would end her life.

Radkova told him that if he didn’t do as she asked, she would leave a suicide note where she would blame him for her death. He deleted the messages.

On September 27, sent the teenager another message asking if he wanted to come to her house for tea, adding “I will not touch you, don’t worry.”

He met her outside the same block of flats on Kincorth Circle and collected £20 from her but did not go inside her home.

Two days later the boy messaged Radkova telling her that he wanted to cut contact, to which she replied that she was going to kill herself.

Soon after she messaged him again, stating: “I want to have sex with you.”

She also stated that he had “the perfect body” and that she didn’t want “an old man’s wrinkly body” because she preferred “a young teenage body”.

The boy then informed his mother and showed her the messages and she contacted the police.

On October 18 last year, Radkova was taken in for questioning by police where she told them she had been informed the boy was between “16 and 22” years of age.

“She said that shortly after she had been informed that he was 15 but that she had continued to converse and send messages to him,” Mr Ballock said.

“She also admitted sending pictures to him.”

Radkova admitted one charge of coercing a child to view a sexual image and of communicating indecently with a child.

She also admitted an additional charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by sending images and messages to a 15-year-old before threatening to take her own life if he didn’t delete them.

‘She is frankly mystified’

Defence solicitor Stuart Murray told the court that it is “clear that this type of behaviour is entirely unacceptable”.

“Ms Radkova is frankly mystified at the behaviour she has displayed,” Mr Murray said.

“She was struggling with her mental health at the time and her relationship with her partner was not in the best place – they were struggling.

“She was shown some attention by this young boy and took that attention to something that was inappropriate.

“It is something she must now live with for the rest of her days and will impact how others view her.”

Sheriff Miller told Radkova: “It seems to me that due the seriousness of these charges means I can’t discount a period of custody.

“But you present as a first offender and I think it’s quite clear from the [social work] report that this will not happen again.

“It’s clear that you need some help.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller made Radkova, of Kincorth Circle, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years.

He also placed Radkova on the sex offenders register for two years.

