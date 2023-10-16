Barry Smith hoping to bolster Elgin City squad before weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Smith hoping to bolster Elgin City squad before weekend

Elgin have a number of injuries, having had just four substitutes for their last outing against Peterhead.

By Andy Skinner
Elgin City manager Barry Smith watches on at Balmoor.
Elgin City manager Barry Smith. Image: Duncan Brown.

Elgin City manager Barry Smith is working to add to his squad ahead of Saturday’s League Two fixture against Forfar Athletic.

City will play their first fixture in three weeks when the Loons make the trip to Borough Briggs this weekend.

Elgin were idle due to SPFL Trust Trophy action last weekend, with their home league match against Stenhousemuir postponed due to a waterlogged pitch seven days previously.

Smith’s squad was depleted for the 6-0 defeat to Peterhead last time out, with Matthew Cooper, Fin Allen, Matt Jamieson and Aidan Cruickshank among those sidelined.

The recently-appointed Black and Whites boss is working on adding free agents to his squad to bolster his options.

He said: “Given the amount of long-term injuries we’ve got, we are looking to add.

“It’s only free agents we can take at the moment, so it’s never easy trying to get guys that are going to be up to speed.

“Sometimes you’ve got to take a calculated risk on players that aren’t up to speed.

“We are talking to a couple of players, and hopefully we can get them in before the Forfar game.”

Taylor nearing return to action

One player who could be back in the fold for this weekend is winger Mitch Taylor, with Smith revealing he is back in training following his efforts to stave off a calf issue.

Smith added: “There’s a possibility Mitch Taylor will be back, but other than that pretty much the rest are long-term.

Mitch Taylor in action for Elgin City.
Mitch Taylor in action for Elgin City. Image: Bob Crombie

“Mitch had a problem with his calf in pre-season. He had just come back from injury, but there was still some scar tissue there which was causing him a problem.

“We hope we have fixed it by strengthening it, and a couple of other things to make sure it doesn’t come back.

“Hopefully that’s the end of it. He’s back training this week, so all going well he should be available for the Forfar game.”

Time on training ground for City boss

Although Elgin have been out of action, Smith has welcomed the opportunity to spend extended time on the training pitch with his newly-inherited squad.

City are bottom of the table, but are aiming to build on a 2-0 victory over Dumbarton in their last home outing when Forfar make the trip north this weekend.

Smith added: “It’s not ideal because we would rather be playing games.

“By the same token we’ve got to get the boys working. It gives us more time on the training pitch, which is good.

“We have not had a lot of time to actually bed in everything that we are looking for, based on the fact we only get two nights.

Elgin City manager Barry Smith
Elgin City manager Barry Smith. Image: Robert Crombie

“One of those nights is really fitness work, so you are only getting an hour to an hour-and-a-half to acually bed in ideas.

“It has been good in that sense, that we have been able to do some more shape and things like that towards the way we want to play.

“It’s a terrific facility we are able to use – we are grateful for being given the chance to use it.

“Given the weather, it has meant we have been able to get out and do full sessions which is perfect for us.”

Conversation