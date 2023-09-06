Aberdeen woman admits sending naked pictures to 15-year-old boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen woman admits sending naked pictures to 15-year-old boy

Galina Radkova also told the teen she wanted to have sex with him - and then made threats demanding he delete the explicit photos.

By David McPhee
Aberdeen woman, Galina Radkova, who sent naked pictures to a 15-year-old boy
Galina Radkova appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A woman has been placed on the sex offenders register after she sent naked images of herself to a 15-year-old boy.

Galina Radkova appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted sending sexual messages to the teen over a four-month period, including pictures of her naked body.

It was stated that the 44-year-old then asked the teenager to send naked pictures of himself in exchange.

Texts, in which she told the youth she wanted to have sex with him, were also sent.

Months later, Radkova threatened the boy and demanded that he delete all messages.

These incidents, now all admitted by Radkova, took place at her home address as well as the Spar store on Provost Watt Drive, in Kincorth, and elsewhere.

Woman messaged teen for four months

The charges state that between June 1 and October 12 last year she did “coerce” a then-15-year-old boy into looking at a sexual image and did communicate indecently with him “for the purposes of gaining sexual gratification”.

It goes on to state that Radkova sent sexual images of her breasts, buttocks and private parts to the teenager.

She also sent “written sexual communication” alongside “direct verbal sexual communication” where she asked him to send sexual images of himself.

Aberdeen woman, Galina Radkova, who sent naked pictures to a 15-year-old boy
Galina Radkova will be sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court next month. Image: Facebook.

Radkova, either verbally or via message, then requested to embrace, touch or kiss the teenager and asked him to attend her home address for the purposes of sex.

She also complimented his body and asked whether he would be interested in having sex with her.

All of this was done “without his consent” and without the “reasonable belief that he was consenting”.

Accused made threats so boy would delete messages

A second charge alleges that between August 1 and September 30 last year, Radkova behaved in a threatening or abusive manner to the boy by sending messages that were likely to cause him fear or alarm.

It states she sent him threatening messages requesting that he delete all communication from her.

Radkova was additionally accused of lunging at him, attempting to kiss him and demanding that the boy return the money that she had given him.

In the dock, Radkova pleaded guilty to carrying out what was described in each of the charges.

Her solicitor, Stuart Murray, called for reports to be carried out into his client’s background prior to her sentencing.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Radkova, of  Kincorth Circle, Aberdeen, until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment to be carried out.

Sheriff Wallace also made Radkova subject to the sex offenders register.

