Aberdeen woman admits sending naked pictures to 15-year-old boy

A woman has been placed on the sex offenders register after she sent naked images of herself to a 15-year-old boy.

Galina Radkova appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted sending sexual messages to the teen over a four-month period, including pictures of her naked body.

It was stated that the 44-year-old then asked the teenager to send naked pictures of himself in exchange.

Texts, in which she told the youth she wanted to have sex with him, were also sent.

Months later, Radkova threatened the boy and demanded that he delete all messages.

These incidents, now all admitted by Radkova, took place at her home address as well as the Spar store on Provost Watt Drive, in Kincorth, and elsewhere.

Woman messaged teen for four months

The charges state that between June 1 and October 12 last year she did “coerce” a then-15-year-old boy into looking at a sexual image and did communicate indecently with him “for the purposes of gaining sexual gratification”.

It goes on to state that Radkova sent sexual images of her breasts, buttocks and private parts to the teenager.

She also sent “written sexual communication” alongside “direct verbal sexual communication” where she asked him to send sexual images of himself.

Radkova, either verbally or via message, then requested to embrace, touch or kiss the teenager and asked him to attend her home address for the purposes of sex.

She also complimented his body and asked whether he would be interested in having sex with her.

All of this was done “without his consent” and without the “reasonable belief that he was consenting”.

Accused made threats so boy would delete messages

A second charge alleges that between August 1 and September 30 last year, Radkova behaved in a threatening or abusive manner to the boy by sending messages that were likely to cause him fear or alarm.

It states she sent him threatening messages requesting that he delete all communication from her.

Radkova was additionally accused of lunging at him, attempting to kiss him and demanding that the boy return the money that she had given him.

In the dock, Radkova pleaded guilty to carrying out what was described in each of the charges.

Her solicitor, Stuart Murray, called for reports to be carried out into his client’s background prior to her sentencing.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Radkova, of Kincorth Circle, Aberdeen, until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment to be carried out.

Sheriff Wallace also made Radkova subject to the sex offenders register.

