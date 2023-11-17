North Caledonian League leaders Halkirk United keeping feet on ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Caledonian League leaders Halkirk United keeping feet on ground

Halkirk hit the league summit last weekend, after racking up a fifth straight win with an impressive 4-0 triumph at Fort William.

By Andy Skinner
Halkirk United boss Ewan McElroy. Image: James Gunn
Halkirk United boss Ewan McElroy. Image: James Gunn

Halkirk United are refusing to get carried away after hitting the North Caledonian League summit.

The Anglers are a point clear at the top of the table after an emphatic 4-0 win away to Fort William last weekend.

It was a fifth straight victory for the Caithness outfit, who are once again on their travels away to Bonar Bridge on Saturday.

With only eight matches played, manager Ewan McElroy is delighted with Halkirk’s start – but he knows there is still a long way to go.

McElroy said: “We are not going to focus on that too much.

“I think there are going to be a number of twists and turns yet, and we’ve got a difficult run that continues all the way up to Christmas.

“It’s a great position to be in.

“As much as we will enjoy it, we are not going to fall into any false sense of confidence at this stage.

“Momentum is everything in football, and confidence is a huge part of it.

“Away to Fort William, I don’t think many teams will be fancying that trip.

“Credit lies firmly with the boys. They have been putting in a lot of work over the weeks and it’s beginning to pay off.

“I thought the boys thoroughly deserved their win.

“Fort William is a difficult place to go, but we were relatively confident travelling down.

“We went there with a strong squad, and I think the boys knew that if they played to their strengths and put in a performance that we could come away with something.”

Bonar Bridge an improved outfit

Bonar Bridge have made big improvements since Bobby Breen took over as manager in the summer, having won just a solitary game last term.

They have already doubled that tally this season, and sit three points above bottom side Thurso.

McElroy expects a difficult encounter at Migdale, adding: “Bonar might have surprised a few people with some of their results earlier in the season.

Bobby Breen and son Robbie Breen, who are part of a new-look management set-up at Bonar Bridge. Image: Bonar Bridge FC.

“They have got a good setup, and they certainly have the players that can hurt the majority of the teams.

“We will certainly be going down there under no illusions it’s going to be a difficult game.

“They have not really had any emphatic defeats compared to previous years.

“I think they are a much more solid and compact outfit and they have got boys that can hurt just about any team.

“I think it’s going to be a tough game – and at this stage of the season, when injuries and suspensions creep in for all teams, I don’t think you can take any team lightly. We certainly won’t be, for sure.”

Champions Loch Ness are Halkirk’s nearest challengers at present, and Shane Carling’s men will aim to keep up the pressure when they host St Duthus.

Invergordon are also within touching distance of the top, and will face a Fort William side eager to bounce back.

Clachnacuddin reserves will look to build on an emphatic 6-1 triumph against Orkney when they make the trip to Thurso.

Orkney are in home action against Alness United, while Inverness Athletic take on Golspie Sutherland.

