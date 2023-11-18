Banned Inverness drink-driver caught on the road twice – once while drug-driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banned Inverness drink-driver caught on the road twice – once while drug-driving

Jennifer Strachan - who arrived at court in a bike - has been warned she will go to jail if she is caught again.

By Jenni Gee
A woman banned from the road for drink-driving has been caught behind the wheel twice, once while under the influence of drugs.

Jennifer Strachan – who arrived at court on a bike – received a driving ban in August last year for drink-driving, but just a month later she was stopped in her car and tested positive for cocaine.

Then, last month, the 34-year-old was again spotted behind the wheel with no licence and no insurance.

Strachan appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted two charges of driving whilst disqualified, one of drug-driving and one of driving without insurance.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan said Strachan was first caught driving whilst disqualified on Sir Walter Scott Drive and Ardness Place on September 9 of last year at around 12.40am.

“Police were conducting a mobile patrol in the Inverness area when their attention was drawn to a Ford Focus,” he said.

“The police followed the vehicle with the intention of stopping it.”

But before officers could pull the vehicle over, it pulled into a driveway where the driver got out and hurried into a house.

Drug-driver tried to ‘avoid’ police

“Police took the view that this was an attempt to avoid them,” Mr McLennan told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald.

Officers went to the door of the property, where Strachan identified herself as having been driving.

A check of the police national computer (PNC) revealed that she was disqualified from driving. She was taken to Burnett Road Station.

“A specimen of saliva was taken and that was positive for cocaine,” added Mr McLennan.

Subsequent testing revealed the level of a cocaine metabolite called Benzolecgonine in her blood to be 376 microgrammes per litre – the legal limit for driving being 50 microgrammes.

Mr McLennan said the next incident took place on October 12 of this year, when Strachan’s white Ford Focus was spotted on Holm Road and then at Tesco on Dores Road.

“A PNC check revealed that the accused was disqualified,” Mr McLennan said, adding that, as such, she had no valid insurance.

Banned driver’s car seized

Strachan’s vehicle was seized at this point and Strachan cautioned and charged.

Solicitor Duncan Henderson, for Strachan, said his client was working and had accessing recovery services at Osprey House.

He said: “It is entirely her own fault, it is her own actions that have placed her here. She understands the severity of the position she finds herself in.”

Mr Henderson said a presentencing report had recognised that Strachan showed “regret and remorse” for her actions and told Sheriff MacDonald: “Fortunately there was no one else involved.”

Sheriff MacDonald told Strachan: “You were disqualified for drink-driving in August 2022, in September 2022 you were found to be driving whilst under the influence of drugs and in October 2023 you were driving whilst disqualified. You are heading to jail if you carry on this way. Don’t think it won’t happen.

“It’s very dangerous, what you are doing, to yourself and others.”

Sheriff MacDonald banned Strachan, of Ardness Place, from the roads for three years and ordered her to complete 130 hours of unpaid work in the community.

She told her: “If you come back before the court again having offended in this way, you will be going to jail.”

 

