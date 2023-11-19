First offender raided Inverness pubs during ‘crazy’ couple of months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First offender raided Inverness pubs during ‘crazy’ couple of months

Ruaridh Merchison targeted Dows Bar and The Three Witches, helping himself to alcohol from behind the bar.

By Jenni Gee
Ruaridh Merchison was sentenced for breaking into The Dows and The Three Witches. Image DC Thomson / Google Street View
Ruaridh Merchison was sentenced for breaking into The Dows and The Three Witches. Image DC Thomson / Google Street View

A man was going through a “breakdown” when he broke into Inverness pubs to steal alcohol, a court has heard.

Ruaridh Merchison was caught on CCTV climbing in through a window and helping himself to drink at Dows Bar.

After he set off an alarm while breaking into The Three Witches, a police dog was deployed and the thief was caught.

After being detained he gave officers false details, before eventually admitting who he was.

Merchison, 29, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted four charges of theft by housebreaking and one of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court the first offence, on July 2 last year at Dows Bar on Balloan Road, was caught on CCTV.

Bottle thief climbed in bar window

“He was observed to climb through one of the windows and go behind the bar, where he took approximately five bottles of alcohol,” he said, adding that the value of the stolen drink on this occasion was around £130.

Merchison returned to Dows on July 20 and August 11 and was again caught on CCTV taking alcohol from behind the bar.

On August 11 he also targeted The Three Witches on Aignish Drive, Inverness, setting off an alarm that alerted a member of staff.

“The witness was woken by an alarm sounding within the restaurant and went downstairs,” the fiscal depute told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald.

The worker found that the door to the pub had been broken into and police were called.

Soon after officers spotted Merchison cycling on the pavement of Sir Walter Scott Drive.

“The accused came off the bicycle and fled on foot,” Mr McLennan said.

‘You went through a couple of months doing absolutely crazy things’

A police dog was brought in and Merchison traced lying on a path behind a bush, with a bottle of sloe gin in his possession.

He was arrested and taken to the police station, where he initially gave officers false details but later admitted his true identity.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Merchison, who opted to appear without legal representation, that all the necessary information for sentencing was contained in the criminal justice social work report.

She said: “Basically, you’re 29-years-old. You have never been in trouble before, you went through a period of a couple of months doing absolutely crazy things. This was, quite clearly, a breakdown.”

The sheriff said that, nevertheless, his actions had caused “upset and concern” to other people.

Sentencing Merchison, of Wester Inshes Gardens, Sheriff MacDonald told him: “You do these things, you will eventually get caught.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, she placed him on a community payback order with a year’s supervision and a requirement to complete 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

