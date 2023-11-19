Producing strong and even calves at Haddo Estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Producing strong and even calves at Haddo Estate

The suckler herd is made up of 120 cows - all cross Charolais, Simmental, Beef Shorthorn and Limousin.

By Katrina Macarthur
Scott Taylor of Haddo Estate, pictured with Harbro's local beef and sheep specialist David McCartney.
Scott Taylor is farm manager at the 5,000-acre Haddo Estate in Aberdeenshire – a mixed farming and sporting estate at Tarves, near Ellon.

The estate has been home to Scott for nearly 20 years and he works alongside three other members of the team.

An extensive acreage is given to growing cereals including a mix of barley, wheat and oilseed rape.

This season, over 1,100 acres was harvested, with some sold on for malting and a good proportion of barley kept for using in home mixed rations.

Around 500 acres is laid to grass, of which 300 acres is kept for themselves, with the remaining 200 let out on summer grazing leases.

Haddo Estate is home to 5,000 acres of which 1,100 is cereals

Scott once took all animals through to finish but has recently focussed on producing quality calves which are then sold in the back end.

He said: “We like to give them the best start, put some condition on, then sell them to the store market either at Thainstone or Huntly.”

Scott keeps a close eye on the market in tandem with calf weights and performance, working out the best time to sell.

Most are sold at the autumn calf sales with some kept back till the new year.

Scott has recently focussed on producing quality calves which are then sold in the back end.

The breeds are each chosen for their own unique benefits – the Charolais and Limousins are sought after calves in the store ring, whereas the Simmentals and Beef Shorthorns are well suited for breeding replacements.

Calving starts in March, starting with the heifers, with the aim to be finished within a 12-week period.

The cows are turned out in May and the bulls are put out soon after.

From turnout, the cows are given access to Harbro’s Super Suckler buckets to optimise fertility.

Scott has fed the buckets for years, which he says helps keep the calving percentage up and the calving period tight.

Charolais and Limousin bulls produce calves for the store ring

He says calves are always strong and even, and go on to grow.

“The cows know when they need it – they’ll be really keen on the buckets early on and will then step back from them as the grass grows and requirement decreases,” added Scott.

Once calves are born, they’re turned out with their mothers and are fed Beefstock nuts from late June onwards.

This product includes RumiTech to help increase feed conversion and reduce cost per kg gain.

Simmental and Beef Shorthorn used for breeding replacements

Scott said he introduces it gradually and calves are interested straight away.

David McCartney, local beef and sheep specialist at Harbro, works closely with Scott to help optimise performance through the diet.

David said: “Scott has built a solid reputation locally for the quality of his calves.

“When we walked through the animals which are heading to the mart, they look great and are very consistent. Scott has fantastic attention to detail and gives his all to give his calves the very best start.”

