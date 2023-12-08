Nasty thug jailed after throwing card payment machine at shopkeeper’s face

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Nasty thug jailed after throwing card payment machine at shopkeeper’s face

Savage John Hayward left one man on life support after a brutal rampage through Aberdeen - blaming not taking medication that he failed to collect from his GP.

By David McPhee
John Hayward unleashed extreme violence in Aberdeen city centre. Images: Dorset Police/DC Thomson
John Hayward unleashed extreme violence in Aberdeen city centre. Images: Dorset Police/DC Thomson

A dangerous brute has been jailed for a string of harrowing attacks on people in Aberdeen, even landing one man in hospital on life support.

John Hayward appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, following four separate vicious assaults on members of the public over an afternoon in February this year.

The 32-year-old repeatedly punched one man’s face with such force that Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s intensive care unit had to sedate him and help the patient breathe.

Hayward, who is originally from Dorset, also threw a card payment machine at a shopkeeper’s face after the man innocently said “goodbye” to him.

Then he went on to violently assault a couple in broad daylight in the city centre, leaving one of them unconscious.

John Hayward’s string of violent attacks started on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that around 1.50pm on February 11 this year, Hayward walked into a Londis store on Union Street to buy a bottle of wine.

After he paid for it at the till, the shopkeeper noticed that Hayward was “rambling incoherently” to himself.

As the strange customer opened the door to leave, the shopkeeper said “goodbye” but Hayward came back into the shop and demanded he “repeat himself and apologise”.

Mrs Cardow explained: “Without warning, the accused picked up the portable card payment machine and threw it with force at the complainer, striking him on the bridge of the nose.

“The shopkeeper felt extreme pain in his nose and it began to bleed as the accused left the locus.”

One of the Dorset man’s attacks left another unconscious on the ground in an Aberdeen street

A few hours later, at 5.25pm on the same day, a man and a woman were walking down Harriet Street, Aberdeen, when they encountered Hayward.

He shoulder-barged the man and after the disgruntled pedestrian protested, Hayward – with no warning – twice-punched his face with each hand.

As the woman tried to intervene, Hayward took up a fighting stance before punching her face.

Then the vile fiend placed the man in a headlock and punched him again, causing the man to fall to the ground unconscious.

John Hayward. Image: Facebook

Around an hour later and only streets away, two members of the public saw Hayward attacking a fourth person, repeatedly punching his face on Aberdeen’s Blackfriars Street.

“The accused was on top of the complainer punching him repeatedly to the face and head,” the fiscal depute said, adding: “They challenged the accused, which caused him to get up and accost them.

“The accused then turned back to the complainer, who was still on the ground, and punched him twice to the head before walking away.”

Due to the victim’s injuries, they reported the ordeal to police – matching reports they had already received about the earlier attacks.

Among John Hayward’s victims was a man who suffered ‘life-changing’ injuries during the string of Aberdeen street attacks

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw Hayward’s victim had severe injuries to his face and was in a state of confusion.

Extreme swelling meant he could barely open his eyes and he was also unable to speak to the police because he’d been so badly hurt.

Officers soon traced Hayward, who was sitting on a wall on Loch Street.

As he was arrested, he insisted: “The guy punched me, so I gave him some”.

The man whom Hayward assaulted on Blackfriars Street was rushed to ARI.

He was placed under sedation and intubated before receiving a CT scan that soon confirmed he had suffered fractures to his nasal bone and sinus wall.

Hayward’s victim was under sedation for two days due to his horrible injuries, which were described by doctors as “life-changing”.

In the dock, Hayward pled guilty to four charges of assault.

Dorset man John Hayward said he had no excuses for his violent outburst in Aberdeen, then made excuses

Defending himself in court after choosing not to be represented by a solicitor, an emotionless Hayward said he was “really sorry” for attacking the couple.

But the violent offender told the court that the fourth man had “punched him first”.

He added: “But I do regret what I done and I shouldn’t have punched him so many times.

“I’m sorry to the shopkeeper. I was drunk and abusive. I don’t have any excuses.”

However, the not-very-remorseful Hayward then made an excuse, blaming his bad behaviour on being “off his medication” at the time.

Sentencing Hayward, Sheriff Andrew Miller reminded Hayward that a number of his victims were left with permanent scarring as a result of his attacks.

Aberdeen court hears John Hayward’s eventual prison release could be a ‘danger’ to the public

The sheriff added that the fourth man had required “significant medical treatment”.

He also pointed out that Hayward had a substantial record of previous convictions, many for violence.

“You said you had had a lot to drink, which is not in any way an excuse, as you chose to take alcohol,” Sheriff Miller commented.

“You also said you had not taken your medication, but that’s because you did not go to the doctor’s surgery to get it.”

Hayward, whose address was given as HMP Grampian in Peterhead, was locked up for three years and four months, backdated to February 13 this year.

A 12-month supervised release order was also imposed on Hayward’s release from prison because of the incredible “danger” he poses to the public.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group

More from Crime & Courts

Collage of Kiesha Donaghy and her Anderson Drive home.
Kiesha Donaghy death: Man charged with murdering Elgin mum in court for second time
John Hayward unleashed extreme violence in Aberdeen city centre. Images: Dorset Police/DC Thomson
'He got what he deserved': Sheriff lets off Elgin mum who spray-painted ex-partner red
John Hayward unleashed extreme violence in Aberdeen city centre. Images: Dorset Police/DC Thomson
Police catch motorist 5 minutes after telling him not to drink-drive
John Hayward unleashed extreme violence in Aberdeen city centre. Images: Dorset Police/DC Thomson
Men's street fight over dropped litter outside Aberdeen kebab shop
John Hayward unleashed extreme violence in Aberdeen city centre. Images: Dorset Police/DC Thomson
Careless A82 driver killed girlfriend on couple's first-ever holiday
John Hayward unleashed extreme violence in Aberdeen city centre. Images: Dorset Police/DC Thomson
Stonehaven family woken by 3am snoring stranger in their living room
John Hayward unleashed extreme violence in Aberdeen city centre. Images: Dorset Police/DC Thomson
Buckie man's Purple Nightclub row after being 'unable' to pay for drinks
John Hayward unleashed extreme violence in Aberdeen city centre. Images: Dorset Police/DC Thomson
Dog's death sentence after 'chaotic' Torry owner wouldn't muzzle it
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Delivery driver tore biker's ligament in blind spot Aberdeen crash
John Hayward unleashed extreme violence in Aberdeen city centre. Images: Dorset Police/DC Thomson
Ballet teacher from Oban acquitted of sexual offence allegations by jury