Two men arrested following disturbance in Elgin town centre

Two men have been arrested following a late-night disturbance in the North Port area of Elgin.

The incident occurred at around 8pm on Thursday, August 29, at a residential property near the car park in the centre of the town.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries while another man, 24, was treated for minor injuries.

Following the incident, both were arrested.

Inspector Andy Meikleham said: “Around 8.05pm on Thursday, August 29, police received a report of a disturbance at a property in the North Port area of Elgin.

“A 31-year-old man was treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries, whilst a 24-year-old man was treated for minor injuries.

“Both men have been arrested and inquiries remain ongoing.”