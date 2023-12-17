Aberdeen restaurant boss jailed over £50,000 VAT fraud

An Aberdeen Italian restaurant boss has been jailed after failing to pay more than £50,000 in taxes.

Unbeknownst to Masoud Mehri’s customers, the Italian food served up at the now-closed Piccolo on Bon Accord Terrace came with a side of tax fraud.

An investigation found that, between January 30 2012 and October 4 2015, Mehri charged customers VAT but failed to pass it on to the taxman.

Mehri, of Elder Crescent, Derry, Northern Ireland, previously admitted being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of VAT.

Sentence had been deferred for background reports, but the 44-year-old has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn his fate.

‘I’m not persuaded that a community disposal is appropriate’

Defence agent Iain McGregor asked the court to consider an alternative to a prison sentence, highlighting that his client was a first offender.

He added that repayment was “not an option” at present due to Mehri’s finances.

Mr McGregor said: “His role was simply the day-to-day running of the business and serving customers.

“It has to be accepted he should have been aware VAT was being charged and that the company was not registered properly.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Mehri: “I’m not persuaded that a community disposal is appropriate given the severity of the charge and the amount of fraud involved.”

She ordered him to be jailed for 58 weeks, backdated to November 28 when he was first remanded in custody.

A hearing in relation to a possible confiscation order was fixed for later this month.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court previously heard that, following an investigation by HMRC, Mehri was found to have evaded paying £52,254 in VAT.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.