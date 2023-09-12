Aberdeen restaurant boss admits £50,000 tax dodging charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen restaurant boss admits £50,000 tax dodging charge

Unbeknownst to Masoud Mehri's customers, the Italian food served up at Piccolo on Bon Accord Terrace came with a side helping of tax fraud.

By Danny McKay
The tax evasion scheme centred on the now-closed Piccolo, on Bon-Accord Terrace. Image: DC Thomson
The tax evasion scheme centred on the now-closed Piccolo, on Bon-Accord Terrace. Image: DC Thomson

The boss of an Aberdeen Italian restaurant has appeared in court after failing to pay more than £50,000 in taxes.

Unbeknownst to Masoud Mehri’s customers, the Italian food served up at the now-closed Piccolo on Bon Accord Terrace came with a side of tax fraud.

An investigation found that, between January 30 2012 and October 4 2015, the 43-year-old charged customers VAT but failed to pass it on to the taxman.

The Press and Journal previously reported on the case when a second man, filmmaker Hassan Nazer, also faced charges, but his not guilty pleas have now been accepted by prosecutors.

Mehri also had a not guilty plea to another charge accepted and the sum involved was amended before pleading guilty.

VAT not passed on to HMRC

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that a separate company had registered for VAT purposes with HMRC for the restaurant in 2007 before cancelling at the start of 2011.

Ms Simpson told the court: “On February 7 2012, a TSB Business Bank Account was opened by the accused for Pasargad Warehouse Ltd, Piccolo, 21-23 Bon Accord Terrace, Aberdeen.

“The accused was named as the director of the company.”

Weeks later, the company opened an account with a business providing the facility to accept card transactions, with the money to be passed to the TSB business account Mehri had opened.

Between March 7 2012 and July 10 2015, £414,564.99 was paid into the TSB account in this fashion, through customers in the restaurant making card payments.

These customers were charged VAT using the VAT registration number that had been cancelled at the start of 2011.

Almost £45,000 paid into Mehri’s personal account

Between August 1 2013 and April 30 2014, restaurant customers were charged £55,725.80.

These customers were also charged VAT using the cancelled registration number.

Ms Simpson said: “Following an investigation by HMRC, the accused was found to have evaded £52,254 in VAT.

“The accused made no VAT payments under that VAT registration number.

“A search of the HMRC computer system found no trace of Pasargad Warehouse Ltd trading as Piccolo Italiano having ever been registered for VAT at 21-23 Bon Accord Terrace, Aberdeen.

“Whilst being interviewed by HMRC officers, the accused stated that he knew the company had a lot of VAT liabilities and that there were ‘things owed’

“Between June 1 2012 and April 31 2015, the accused received £43,773 from the business bank account into his personal bank account.”

Mehri, of Elder Crescent, Derry, Northern Ireland, admitting being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of VAT.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood deferred sentence for background reports until October.

Defence agent Iain McGregor reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

