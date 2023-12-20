Pervert’s solo sex act while lurking in Aberdeen hotel doorway staring at strangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pervert’s solo sex act while lurking in Aberdeen hotel doorway staring at strangers

Jonathan Diffey was spotted at the Citi Hotel on Bath Street on two separate occasions weeks apart.

By Danny McKay
Citi Hotel on Bath Street, Aberdeen
Citi Hotel on Bath Street, Aberdeen

A pervert was caught performing a solo sex act in an Aberdeen doorway while staring at strangers on not one, but two occasions.

Jonathan Diffey masturbated while lurking outside the Citi Hotel on Bath Street late at night.

The 47-year-old committed the sick offence twice in just over a month – coincidentally observed by the same victims, who were just there to buy food, both times.

Despite this, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told Diffey did not know the pair, a man and woman.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams said the first incident happened around 2.10am on September 24.

‘The individuals are not known to him’

She said: “The complainers observed the accused standing within the doorway with his penis exposed, masturbating towards them, causing them to feel alarmed.”

The witnesses reported the matter to the police who searched for Diffey but were unable to find him.

But at 2.50am on November 4, the same witnesses were socialising in Aberdeen and went to Bath Street to buy food.

Mrs Williams said: “At 3am, they observed the accused standing in the doorway of the Citi Hotel with his penis exposed masturbating towards them.

“They recognised this to be the same person.”

Police were contacted and arrived to find Diffey still in the doorway with his trouser buttons undone.

As they approached, he tried to rebutton them, and officers noted there was no wet staining in the doorway that could have indicated he had been urinating.

He was cautioned and arrested.

Diffey, of East North Street, Peterhead, pled guilty to two charges of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of the witnesses for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification.

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew asked for sentence to be deferred for background reports.

He added: “The individuals are not known to him. It’s entirely coincidental.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence until January and made Diffey subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act.

