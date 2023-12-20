Pervert’s solo sex act while lurking in Aberdeen hotel doorway staring at strangers

A pervert was caught performing a solo sex act in an Aberdeen doorway while staring at strangers on not one, but two occasions.

Jonathan Diffey masturbated while lurking outside the Citi Hotel on Bath Street late at night.

The 47-year-old committed the sick offence twice in just over a month – coincidentally observed by the same victims, who were just there to buy food, both times.

Despite this, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told Diffey did not know the pair, a man and woman.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams said the first incident happened around 2.10am on September 24.

‘The individuals are not known to him’

She said: “The complainers observed the accused standing within the doorway with his penis exposed, masturbating towards them, causing them to feel alarmed.”

The witnesses reported the matter to the police who searched for Diffey but were unable to find him.

But at 2.50am on November 4, the same witnesses were socialising in Aberdeen and went to Bath Street to buy food.

Mrs Williams said: “At 3am, they observed the accused standing in the doorway of the Citi Hotel with his penis exposed masturbating towards them.

“They recognised this to be the same person.”

Police were contacted and arrived to find Diffey still in the doorway with his trouser buttons undone.

As they approached, he tried to rebutton them, and officers noted there was no wet staining in the doorway that could have indicated he had been urinating.

He was cautioned and arrested.

Diffey, of East North Street, Peterhead, pled guilty to two charges of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of the witnesses for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification.

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew asked for sentence to be deferred for background reports.

He added: “The individuals are not known to him. It’s entirely coincidental.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence until January and made Diffey subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act.

