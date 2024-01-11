Aberdeen boost as goal hero Bojan Miovski dismisses January transfer talk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boost as goal hero Bojan Miovski dismisses January transfer talk

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski says he is in no rush to leave Aberdeen and appears to close the door on a January move amidst interest from Celtic, Southampton and clubs in Italy, Spain and Germany

By Sean Wallace
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Goal hero Bojan Miovski has handed Aberdeen a major boost by insisting he is no rush to leave despite mounting January transfer window speculation.

Celtic and English Championship Southampton have all been linked with a potential January swoop for the Dons’ striker.

Clubs in Italy, Spain and Germany are also understood to be tracking the 24-year-old with the view to  a potential swoop this month.

However the North Macedonian international, who has scored 15 goals this season, appears to have closed the door on any January move.

Aberdeen also have no plans to sell the striker this month and Pittodrie chief executive Alan Burrows recently confirmed the Dons want to secure Miovski on an extended deal.

Signed from MTK Budapest in summer 2022 for £535,000 Miovski is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

With the Premiership currently in a winter break Miovski returned to his home town of Stip this week to present a jersey to his first club Bregalnica who he starred for as a teenager.

Whist in his home nation Miovski was quizzed if he would leave Aberdeen during the January window.

Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen’s star man Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring in the 2-1 defeat of Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “I still have two and a half years of contract with Aberdeen and to be honest I feel great.

“Everything that is speculated and written about me is normal because when you show good form and score goals you are always watched by bigger clubs.

“I have been in Aberdeen for a year and a half and I am very satisfied and I also hope that the people in Aberdeen are happy with me too.

“So far, I have scored 33 goals for the club.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 1-0 against Hibernian. Image: SNS.

Returning to Bregalinca Stip

Miovski netted 18 goals last season following his arrival from MTK Budapest.

The striker has been capped 20 times for North Macedonia.

He said: “I am on holiday here.

“It’s always nice when I get to spend some time at home because in the last five years, I was never at home for these holidays as I always had responsibilities with football.”

 

 

Conversation