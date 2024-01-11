Aberdeen boost as goal hero Bojan Miovski dismisses January transfer talk

Goal hero Bojan Miovski has handed Aberdeen a major boost by insisting he is no rush to leave despite mounting January transfer window speculation.

Celtic and English Championship Southampton have all been linked with a potential January swoop for the Dons’ striker.

Clubs in Italy, Spain and Germany are also understood to be tracking the 24-year-old with the view to a potential swoop this month.

However the North Macedonian international, who has scored 15 goals this season, appears to have closed the door on any January move.

Aberdeen also have no plans to sell the striker this month and Pittodrie chief executive Alan Burrows recently confirmed the Dons want to secure Miovski on an extended deal.

Signed from MTK Budapest in summer 2022 for £535,000 Miovski is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

With the Premiership currently in a winter break Miovski returned to his home town of Stip this week to present a jersey to his first club Bregalnica who he starred for as a teenager.

Whist in his home nation Miovski was quizzed if he would leave Aberdeen during the January window.

He said: “I still have two and a half years of contract with Aberdeen and to be honest I feel great.

“Everything that is speculated and written about me is normal because when you show good form and score goals you are always watched by bigger clubs.

“I have been in Aberdeen for a year and a half and I am very satisfied and I also hope that the people in Aberdeen are happy with me too.

“So far, I have scored 33 goals for the club.”

Returning to Bregalinca Stip

Miovski netted 18 goals last season following his arrival from MTK Budapest.

🇲🇰 Bojan Miovski paid a visit to where his football career started & his hometown club, Bregalinca Stip. pic.twitter.com/2DmBVXFqUI — Football Macedonia (@MacedonianFoot_) January 10, 2024

The striker has been capped 20 times for North Macedonia.

He said: “I am on holiday here.

“It’s always nice when I get to spend some time at home because in the last five years, I was never at home for these holidays as I always had responsibilities with football.”