Man accused of attempted murder after alleged Inverness machete attack

Malcolm Macleod appeared in court over the incident in the city's Gilbert Street on Monday.

By David Love
Police at the scene of the alleged attempted murder in Gilbert Street, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook
Police at the scene of the alleged attempted murder in Gilbert Street, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook

A 29-year-old man appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court today accused of a machete attack in the city.

Malcolm Macleod, from Inverness, made no plea to charges of attempted murder and possession of a bladed weapon and a knuckleduster.

Gilbert Street was cordoned off for five hours on Monday after police were called to the scene at around 2.25pm.

One resident told the P&J that he was getting ready for work when he heard a neighbour screaming outside.

Macleod was committed for further examination by Sheriff Neil Wilson and his solicitor, Marc Dickson, successfully argued for bail for his client.

The attempted murder charge alleges that on January 15 he assaulted Jay Williamson or Mitchell by pushing him on the body, causing him to fall to the ground, pursue him and repeatedly strike him on the head and body with a machete, all to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

 

