Ambulance overturns on A98 between Banff and Fraserburgh

An ambulance has overturned on the Banff to Fraserburgh road.

The ambulance was travelling on the A98 when it overturned at around 11.30am this morning due to the severe weather conditions.

The incident happened between the Boyndlie and New Pitsligo turn off.

An ambulance spokesperson has confirmed that no one has been injured.

Ambulance overturns amid heavy snowfall

Emergency services are said to be currently at the scene.

It comes as the region has been hit with a series of heavy snowfall since Tuesday, causing major travel disruption on the roads.

The road has re-opened, although the ambulance is still waiting to be recovered.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving an ambulance on the A98 around 11.20am.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended. The road was re-opened around 12.20pm.”