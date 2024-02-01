Aberdeen football coach charged after three alleged assaults during children’s match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen football coach charged after three alleged assaults during children’s match

A 36-year-old man was arrested by police on Monday after the incidents during Kincorth Emirates Youth Football Club's under 13s' match with Peterhead.

By David McPhee
The alleged assaults happened during Kincorth Emirates YFC's match at Spain Park. Image: DC Thomson
The alleged assaults happened during Kincorth Emirates YFC's match at Spain Park. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen football coach has been charged with serious assault after a youth game descended into violence at the weekend.

A 36-year-old man was arrested by police on Monday night following a series of alleged attacks that took place during Kincorth Emirates Youth Football Club’s under 13s’ 4-0 defeat to Peterhead on Sunday afternoon.

The coach – who was released by police and must attend court in two weeks’ time – has been charged with one serious assault and two charges of assault.

He is accused of headbutting one man, repeatedly punching another and punching a third who lost consciousness for a period of time.

Aberdeen coach allegedly assaulted three people

Police were called to Spain Park football ground just after 2.30pm on Sunday following reports of an assault.

One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he received stitches to his lip.

The coach was arrested by police the following evening.

Spain Park in Aberdeen.
Spain Park in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He is accused of one serious assault and two charges of assault and was released on an undertaking to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in two weeks.

A post on Kincorth Emirates Youth Football Club’s Facebook page stated that they were “aware that there was an incident at a game involving one of our teams this weekend”.

It continued: “The club will not be commenting or responding to questions at this time, but would like to assure everyone that the safety and welfare of players, coaches, parents and supporters, both our own and those of our opposition are our number one priority.

“We ask for patience whilst the correct procedures are followed to allow the club to review further.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 2.40pm on Sunday, 28 January, 2024, officers received a report of an assault on Abbotswell Road, Aberdeen.

“A 39-year-old man attended Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and was later released.

“On Monday, 29 January, 2024, a 36-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

