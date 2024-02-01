Aberdeen football coach charged after three alleged assaults during children’s match

An Aberdeen football coach has been charged with serious assault after a youth game descended into violence at the weekend.

A 36-year-old man was arrested by police on Monday night following a series of alleged attacks that took place during Kincorth Emirates Youth Football Club’s under 13s’ 4-0 defeat to Peterhead on Sunday afternoon.

The coach – who was released by police and must attend court in two weeks’ time – has been charged with one serious assault and two charges of assault.

He is accused of headbutting one man, repeatedly punching another and punching a third who lost consciousness for a period of time.

Police were called to Spain Park football ground just after 2.30pm on Sunday following reports of an assault.

One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he received stitches to his lip.

The coach was arrested by police the following evening.

He is accused of one serious assault and two charges of assault and was released on an undertaking to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in two weeks.

A post on Kincorth Emirates Youth Football Club’s Facebook page stated that they were “aware that there was an incident at a game involving one of our teams this weekend”.

It continued: “The club will not be commenting or responding to questions at this time, but would like to assure everyone that the safety and welfare of players, coaches, parents and supporters, both our own and those of our opposition are our number one priority.

“We ask for patience whilst the correct procedures are followed to allow the club to review further.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 2.40pm on Sunday, 28 January, 2024, officers received a report of an assault on Abbotswell Road, Aberdeen.

“A 39-year-old man attended Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and was later released.

“On Monday, 29 January, 2024, a 36-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

