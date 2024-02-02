Man jailed for knifing best friend who lost an eye in the bloody ordeal

A man who launched a brutal knife attack on his best friend which cost the victim an eye has been jailed for four years and eight months.

David Wallace, 36, repeatedly stabbed Robin Clark’s head and body during the attack at a house in Inverness.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that the victim pleaded with his assailant to stop and ran out into the street shouting for help.

A judge told Wallace: “This was a vicious attack which has resulted in the loss of an eye and permanent scarring.”

Lord Ericht told the knife attacker that he would have faced a five-year jail term had he not pled guilty, but the discount on his sentence would be limited because of the late stage in proceedings when the plea was made.

South Kessock stabbing wasn’t the first time David Wallace attacked someone

The court heard that Wallace was previously jailed for 14 months after assaulting three women at a family event held to commemorate a dead relative and has a conviction for possession of a weapon.

The 2014 attack outside the Raigmore Motel involved the use of a bottle.

Father-of-five Wallace was originally charged with attempting to murder Mr Clark on September 27 2021 at an address in Rosehaugh Road, Inverness.

But before the start of a trial, he admitted assaulting the victim to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment by repeatedly striking him with a knife.

Wallace and the victim had been drinking before Mr Clark went to a bedroom to sleep when he was subjected to the attack.

Drugs were also taken at the house.

Advocate depute Derick Nelson said the victim ran out into the street after the assault appealing for help.

He said Mr Clark recalled feeling he was about to pass out when he was approached by two females who went to his aid.

The victim was taken to hospital and found to have major injuries to both legs, abdomen and left eye and underwent surgery.

He later had further surgery to remove the eye.

‘Heavy drinking’ and drugs led to Inverness knife attack

Defence solicitor advocate Marco Guarino said: “This is a very, very significant assault and it is indeed a very significant tragedy for all parties”.

He told the court: “These men have been best friends for over two decades. There has never been any issues between him and the complainer in the past.”

Mr Guarino said Wallace described himself as “a binger” and added: “There is no doubt this matter blew up out of intoxication.

“On the day in question there had been a fairly heavy drinking session during which parties were taking drugs,” he added.

Mr Guarino said Wallace was working at a factory before losing his job some months before the crime.

