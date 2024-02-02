Man jailed for knifing best friend who lost an eye in the bloody ordeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed for knifing best friend who lost an eye in the bloody ordeal

David Wallace had some of his prison sentence cut down because of a last-minute guilty plea to the Inverness stabbing attack that left Robin Clark permanently scarred.

By Dave Finlay
David Wallace outside Inverness Sheriff Court for a previous hearing into an assault charge in 2016. Image: DC Thomson
David Wallace outside Inverness Sheriff Court for a previous hearing into an assault charge in 2016. Image: DC Thomson

A man who launched a brutal knife attack on his best friend which cost the victim an eye has been jailed for four years and eight months.

David Wallace, 36, repeatedly stabbed Robin Clark’s head and body during the attack at a house in Inverness.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that the victim pleaded with his assailant to stop and ran out into the street shouting for help.

A judge told Wallace: “This was a vicious attack which has resulted in the loss of an eye and permanent scarring.”

Lord Ericht told the knife attacker that he would have faced a five-year jail term had he not pled guilty, but the discount on his sentence would be limited because of the late stage in proceedings when the plea was made.

South Kessock stabbing wasn’t the first time David Wallace attacked someone

The court heard that Wallace was previously jailed for 14 months after assaulting three women at a family event held to commemorate a dead relative and has a conviction for possession of a weapon.

The 2014 attack outside the Raigmore Motel involved the use of a bottle.

Father-of-five Wallace was originally charged with attempting to murder Mr Clark on September 27 2021 at an address in Rosehaugh Road, Inverness.

But before the start of a trial, he admitted assaulting the victim to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment by repeatedly striking him with a knife.

Wallace and the victim had been drinking before Mr Clark went to a bedroom to sleep when he was subjected to the attack.

Drugs were also taken at the house.

A police cordon at the crime scene on Rosehaugh Road, South Kessock, Inverness, back in September 2021.
A police cordon at the crime scene on Rosehaugh Road, South Kessock, Inverness, back in September 2021. Image: DC Thomson

Advocate depute Derick Nelson said the victim ran out into the street after the assault appealing for help.

He said Mr Clark recalled feeling he was about to pass out when he was approached by two females who went to his aid.

The victim was taken to hospital and found to have major injuries to both legs, abdomen and left eye and underwent surgery.

He later had further surgery to remove the eye.

‘Heavy drinking’ and drugs led to Inverness knife attack

Defence solicitor advocate Marco Guarino said: “This is a very, very significant assault and it is indeed a very significant tragedy for all parties”.

He told the court: “These men have been best friends for over two decades. There has never been any issues between him and the complainer in the past.”

Mr Guarino said Wallace described himself as “a binger” and added: “There is no doubt this matter blew up out of intoxication.

“On the day in question there had been a fairly heavy drinking session during which parties were taking drugs,” he added.

Mr Guarino said Wallace was working at a factory before losing his job some months before the crime.

