Man disfigured in Dingwall bottle assault but has ‘no ill feelings’ towards attacker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man disfigured in Dingwall bottle assault but has ‘no ill feelings’ towards attacker

Sean McAllister told officers he had been acting in 'self-defence' when he repeatedly struck his victim with a bottle.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An argument at a post-New Year house party turned into a street fight that left one man permanently disfigured, a court has heard.

Sean McAllister had been drinking with his victim on January 2 last year, but when the pair began to argue they were asked to leave.

Once outside a fight began, during which McAllister took a bottle from his opponent and hit him with it before punching the man in the face as he lay motionless in the street.

Despite the brutal attack, Inverness Sheriff Court was told McAllister’s victim has “no ill feelings” towards him.

McAllister, 33, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a charge of assault to injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment, as well as failing to appear at an earlier hearing.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court that McAllister had been drinking at an address in Brown Square, Dingwall, when his victim arrived at the property.

The pair did not get on and “started arguing”, with the other man asking McAllister “several times” to “go outside and talk about it”.

The men were asked to leave and escorted from the property, with witnesses noting the second man was carrying a glass beer bottle as he left.

After this, those inside the house “could still hear them arguing outside and heard a smash sound”

Anonymous 999 call

Following an anonymous 999 call police attended and found the injured man nearby and he was taken straight to Raigmore Hospital.

Officers retrieved CCTV of the incident, which showed McAllister and the other man fighting in the road.

The footage showed the pair “grappling” before McAllister was hit on the head with the bottle.

Mr Weir explained: “Both males end up on the ground with the accused ending up on top of the witness.”

McAllister then picked up the bottle that the other man had dropped and struck him on the head a number of times before the bottle smashed.

The fiscal depute told Sheriff  Ian Cruickshank that the victim could then be seen “lying motionless” as “the accused punches him to the face a further four times.”

McAllister was traced at his home, where officers noted he had suffered a cut or graze to his right cheek, a bruised and swollen knuckle and grazing to both elbows.

He was taken to Burnett Road Police Station, telling officers on the way  “he had acted in self-defence”.

Impromptu house party ended in violence

The court heard that the victim had a two-inch laceration on the left side of his head that required three stitches as well as a cut to his ear, which was glued.

A CT scan revealed he had suffered complex fractures to the left side of his face.

The man, who failed to attend an appointment with a specialist for his injuries, was left with “scarring and numbness”.

McAllister’s solicitor Marc Dickson said his client and the man had been at “an impromptu house party” and had been drinking when the argument began.

He said: “In the street, both argued and shouted. The shouting match developed into a jostle that developed into a fight.

“The complainer had initially managed to get the better of Mr McAllister.”

He said the victim had been on top of his client had had struck him “several times” with the bottle before McAllister had managed to get hold of it and hit him back.

Mr Dickson noted that the CCTV footage showed both men standing up following the incident before being separated by members of the public.

‘No ill feelings’

Mr Dickson said that McAllister had since spent time on the same wing in prison as his victim and the man had “given an indication to him that there is no ill feelings”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told McAllister, whose address was given as a prisoner in Inverness: “Charge one as amended remains a serious charge of assault.

“It did lead to severe injury, permanent impairment and permanent disfigurement.”

He also noted that McAllister’s failure to appear at an earlier hearing had delayed proceedings and imposed a total sentence of 34 months in prison, backdated to March 6 of last year.

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Knifeman's jail warning over failed Aberdeen shop robbery
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'He is addicted to me': Victim's relief as sinister and unrelenting stalker finally jailed
Flowers at Elgin bus station.
'Shock, anger and overwhelming sadness': How Elgin has come together following tragic bus station…
Nathan Christie, who was over the cannabis limit when he crashed into the motorbike
Young driver caught drug-driving after crash involving motorbike
A McLaren supercar and Jason Webber, who crashed his van into one on the NC500
'Obnoxious' white van man blocked supercars from overtaking on NC500 - then crashed into…
West High Street in Inverurie.
Man ordered to pay police officer £50 compensation for tripping her up
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man charged over American bully 'dog attack' that left ex-football coach with 'serious' injuries
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man given football ban after mass brawl with Aberdeen and Rangers fans
A photo of Keith Rollinson and a photo of floral tributes
Boy, 15, accused of murdering Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson
Flower bud of cannabis Satival
Five men in court after police seize more than £1.2 million of cannabis in…