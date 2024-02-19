Man charged after ‘disturbance’ at Buckie High School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man charged after ‘disturbance’ at Buckie High School

Parents have raised major security concerns about the school in the past.

By Sean McAngus
Locator image of exterior of Buckie High School.
Police were called to Buckie High School in November. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with a disturbance at Buckie High School.

Officers were called to the secondary school on November 23 while children were in class.

It is understood the incident involved a parent and a teacher.

At the time, police confirmed an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Nearly 850 pupils attend Buckie High School, which has a capacity of about 940.
Nearly 850 pupils attend Buckie High School, which has a capacity of about 940. Image: DC Thomson

Almost three months on from the reported disturbance, police have now announced a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A police spokeswoman added: “A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal. ”

What have been the safety and security concerns at Buckie High School?

Parents have been spearheading calls for a replacement for Buckie High School, which has been graded C (poor) for condition.

As a result of safety and security concerns, the building has been graded D (life expired and/or risk of failure).

In the past, concerns have been raised about poor CCTV coverage at the school and access issues with old fire doors.

Locator image of front of Buckie High School.
A project to replace Buckie High School did not secure funding from the Scottish Government. Image: DC Thomson

Despite these issues, Moray councillors voted to prioritise a replacement to Forres Academy, which is rated D for condition.

Moray Council has stressed it remains committed to a replacement for Buckie High School and has reassured parents work will continue on the project.

