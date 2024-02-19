Man charged after ‘disturbance’ at Buckie High School

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with a disturbance at Buckie High School.

Officers were called to the secondary school on November 23 while children were in class.

It is understood the incident involved a parent and a teacher.

At the time, police confirmed an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Almost three months on from the reported disturbance, police have now announced a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A police spokeswoman added: “A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal. ”

What have been the safety and security concerns at Buckie High School?

Parents have been spearheading calls for a replacement for Buckie High School, which has been graded C (poor) for condition.

As a result of safety and security concerns, the building has been graded D (life expired and/or risk of failure).

In the past, concerns have been raised about poor CCTV coverage at the school and access issues with old fire doors.

Despite these issues, Moray councillors voted to prioritise a replacement to Forres Academy, which is rated D for condition.

Moray Council has stressed it remains committed to a replacement for Buckie High School and has reassured parents work will continue on the project.