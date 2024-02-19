The Red Arrows have landed in the north-east: Here’s where you can see them this week on their flypasts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Red Arrows have landed in the north-east: Here’s where you can see them this week on their flypasts

Communities from across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands could get a glimpse of the famous jets.

By Graham Fleming
Red Arrows
The famous plnes will be performing flyovers this week. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The Royal Air Force’s famous Red Arrows are set to take over north-east skies as they perform a series of flyovers this week.

The eye-catching planes are set to put on passing shows as they undertake three days of training from RAF Lossiemouth base.

Units flew from Waddington RAF air base near Lincoln, England this morning, and are due to take a further series of tours from 2.30pm today.

Royal Air Force's famous Red arrows in Lossiemouth this morning.
The famous planes arrived in Lossiemouth this morning. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

On their route, the Diamond Nine – not seen since 2021 – will be visible from various locations in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland locations until Thursday.

The Red Arrows, famous for their eye-catching and colourful displays, are known to draw hundreds out of their homes to catch a glimpse.

So here at the P&J, we have put together the timings of where and when you can see them this week.

Where can I see the RAF Red Arrows across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands?

The Red Arrows arrived at RAF Lossiemouth this morning for the flyover display.

All the timings below are subject to change due to weather and other factors – with planes expected to be at anywhere from 250ft and 2,000ft altitude, which could make spotting them hard at times.

View of RAF Red arrow plane in the sky.
Are you going to see a Red Arrows flyover this week? Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Monday

Afternoon

  • Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 2.30pm
  • South-east of Nairn – 2.33pm
  • East of Cromarty – 2.35pm
  • West of Balintore – 2.36pm
  • Tain – 2.37pm
  • North-east of Tain – 3.06pm
  • South-west of Edderton – 3.07pm
  • West of Invergordon – 3.09pm
  • South-east of Nairn – 3.11pm
  • Return to Lossiemouth base – 3.14pm

Tuesday

Morning

  • Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 8.52am
  • South-east of Nairn – 8.55am
  • East of Cromarty – 8.57am
  • West of Balintore – 8.58am
  • Tain – 9am
  • North-east of Tain – 9.29am
  • South-west of Edderton – 9.30am
  • West of Invergordon – 9.31am
  • South-east of Nairn – 9.32am
  • Return to Lossiemouth base – 9.36am

Afternoon

  • Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 2.30pm & 2.52pm
  • South-east of Nairn – 2.33pm & 2.55pm
  • East of Cromarty – 2.35pm & 2.57pm
  • West of Balintore – 2.36pm & 2.58pm
  • Tain – 2.37pm & 3.00pm
  • North-east of Tain – 3.06pm & 3.29pm
  • South-west of Edderton – 3.07pm & 3.30pm
  • West of Invergordon – 3.09pm & 3.31pm
  • South-east of Nairn – 3.11pm & 3.32pm
  • Return to Lossiemouth base – 3.14pm & 3.36pm

Wednesday

Morning

  • Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 8.52am & 11.52am
  • South-east of Nairn – 8.55am & 11.55am
  • East of Cromarty – 8.57am & 11.57am
  • West of Balintore – 8.58am & 11.58am
  • Tain – 9am
  • North-east of Tain – 9.29am
  • South-west of Edderton – 9.30am
  • West of Invergordon – 9.31am
  • South-east of Nairn – 9.32am
  • Return to Lossiemouth base – 9.36am

Afternoon

  • Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 2.52pm
  • South-east of Nairn – 2.55pm
  • East of Cromarty – 2.57pm
  • West of Balintore – 2.58pm
  • Tain – 12.00pm & 3.00pm
  • North-east of Tain – 12.29pm & 3.29pm
  • South-west of Edderton – 12.30pm & 3.30pm
  • West of Invergordon – 12.31pm & 3.31pm
  • South-east of Nairn – 12.32pm & 3.32pm
  • Return to Lossiemouth base – 12.36pm & 3.36pm

Thursday

Morning

  • Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 8.52am & 11.52am
  • South-east of Nairn – 8.55am & 11.55am
  • East of Cromarty – 8.57am & 11.57am
  • West of Balintore – 8.58am & 11.58am
  • Tain – 9am
  • North-east of Tain – 9.29am
  • South-west of Edderton – 9.30am
  • West of Invergordon – 9.31am
  • South-east of Nairn – 9.32am
  • Return to Lossiemouth base – 9.36am

Afternoon

  • Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 2.52pm
  • South-east of Nairn – 2.55pm
  • East of Cromarty – 2.57pm
  • West of Balintore – 2.58pm
  • Tain – 12.00pm & 3.00pm
  • North-east of Tain – 12.29pm & 3.29pm
  • South-west of Edderton – 12.30pm & 3.30pm
  • West of Invergordon – 12.31pm & 3.31pm
  • South-east of Nairn – 12.32pm & 3.32pm
  • Return to Lossiemouth base – 12.36pm & 3.36pm

Conversation