The Red Arrows have landed in the north-east: Here’s where you can see them this week on their flypasts

The Royal Air Force’s famous Red Arrows are set to take over north-east skies as they perform a series of flyovers this week.
The eye-catching planes are set to put on passing shows as they undertake three days of training from RAF Lossiemouth base.
Units flew from Waddington RAF air base near Lincoln, England this morning, and are due to take a further series of tours from 2.30pm today.
On their route, the Diamond Nine – not seen since 2021 – will be visible from various locations in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland locations until Thursday.
The Red Arrows, famous for their eye-catching and colourful displays, are known to draw hundreds out of their homes to catch a glimpse.
So here at the P&J, we have put together the timings of where and when you can see them this week.
Where can I see the RAF Red Arrows across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands?
The Red Arrows arrived at RAF Lossiemouth this morning for the flyover display.
All the timings below are subject to change due to weather and other factors – with planes expected to be at anywhere from 250ft and 2,000ft altitude, which could make spotting them hard at times.
Monday
Afternoon
- Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 2.30pm
- South-east of Nairn – 2.33pm
- East of Cromarty – 2.35pm
- West of Balintore – 2.36pm
- Tain – 2.37pm
- North-east of Tain – 3.06pm
- South-west of Edderton – 3.07pm
- West of Invergordon – 3.09pm
- South-east of Nairn – 3.11pm
- Return to Lossiemouth base – 3.14pm
Tuesday
Morning
- Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 8.52am
- South-east of Nairn – 8.55am
- East of Cromarty – 8.57am
- West of Balintore – 8.58am
- Tain – 9am
- North-east of Tain – 9.29am
- South-west of Edderton – 9.30am
- West of Invergordon – 9.31am
- South-east of Nairn – 9.32am
- Return to Lossiemouth base – 9.36am
Afternoon
- Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 2.30pm & 2.52pm
- South-east of Nairn – 2.33pm & 2.55pm
- East of Cromarty – 2.35pm & 2.57pm
- West of Balintore – 2.36pm & 2.58pm
- Tain – 2.37pm & 3.00pm
- North-east of Tain – 3.06pm & 3.29pm
- South-west of Edderton – 3.07pm & 3.30pm
- West of Invergordon – 3.09pm & 3.31pm
- South-east of Nairn – 3.11pm & 3.32pm
- Return to Lossiemouth base – 3.14pm & 3.36pm
Wednesday
Morning
- Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 8.52am & 11.52am
- South-east of Nairn – 8.55am & 11.55am
- East of Cromarty – 8.57am & 11.57am
- West of Balintore – 8.58am & 11.58am
- Tain – 9am
- North-east of Tain – 9.29am
- South-west of Edderton – 9.30am
- West of Invergordon – 9.31am
- South-east of Nairn – 9.32am
- Return to Lossiemouth base – 9.36am
Afternoon
- Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 2.52pm
- South-east of Nairn – 2.55pm
- East of Cromarty – 2.57pm
- West of Balintore – 2.58pm
- Tain – 12.00pm & 3.00pm
- North-east of Tain – 12.29pm & 3.29pm
- South-west of Edderton – 12.30pm & 3.30pm
- West of Invergordon – 12.31pm & 3.31pm
- South-east of Nairn – 12.32pm & 3.32pm
- Return to Lossiemouth base – 12.36pm & 3.36pm
Thursday
Morning
- Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 8.52am & 11.52am
- South-east of Nairn – 8.55am & 11.55am
- East of Cromarty – 8.57am & 11.57am
- West of Balintore – 8.58am & 11.58am
- Tain – 9am
- North-east of Tain – 9.29am
- South-west of Edderton – 9.30am
- West of Invergordon – 9.31am
- South-east of Nairn – 9.32am
- Return to Lossiemouth base – 9.36am
Afternoon
- Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 2.52pm
- South-east of Nairn – 2.55pm
- East of Cromarty – 2.57pm
- West of Balintore – 2.58pm
- Tain – 12.00pm & 3.00pm
- North-east of Tain – 12.29pm & 3.29pm
- South-west of Edderton – 12.30pm & 3.30pm
- West of Invergordon – 12.31pm & 3.31pm
- South-east of Nairn – 12.32pm & 3.32pm
- Return to Lossiemouth base – 12.36pm & 3.36pm
