The Red Arrows have landed in the north-east: Here’s where you can see them this week on their flypasts

The Royal Air Force’s famous Red Arrows are set to take over north-east skies as they perform a series of flyovers this week.

The eye-catching planes are set to put on passing shows as they undertake three days of training from RAF Lossiemouth base.

Units flew from Waddington RAF air base near Lincoln, England this morning, and are due to take a further series of tours from 2.30pm today.

On their route, the Diamond Nine – not seen since 2021 – will be visible from various locations in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland locations until Thursday.

The Red Arrows, famous for their eye-catching and colourful displays, are known to draw hundreds out of their homes to catch a glimpse.

So here at the P&J, we have put together the timings of where and when you can see them this week.

Where can I see the RAF Red Arrows across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands?

The Red Arrows arrived at RAF Lossiemouth this morning for the flyover display.

All the timings below are subject to change due to weather and other factors – with planes expected to be at anywhere from 250ft and 2,000ft altitude, which could make spotting them hard at times.

Monday

Afternoon

Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 2.30pm

South-east of Nairn – 2.33pm

East of Cromarty – 2.35pm

West of Balintore – 2.36pm

Tain – 2.37pm

North-east of Tain – 3.06pm

South-west of Edderton – 3.07pm

West of Invergordon – 3.09pm

South-east of Nairn – 3.11pm

Return to Lossiemouth base – 3.14pm

Tuesday

Morning

Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 8.52am

South-east of Nairn – 8.55am

East of Cromarty – 8.57am

West of Balintore – 8.58am

Tain – 9am

North-east of Tain – 9.29am

South-west of Edderton – 9.30am

West of Invergordon – 9.31am

South-east of Nairn – 9.32am

Return to Lossiemouth base – 9.36am

Afternoon

Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 2.30pm & 2.52pm

South-east of Nairn – 2.33pm & 2.55pm

East of Cromarty – 2.35pm & 2.57pm

West of Balintore – 2.36pm & 2.58pm

Tain – 2.37pm & 3.00pm

North-east of Tain – 3.06pm & 3.29pm

South-west of Edderton – 3.07pm & 3.30pm

West of Invergordon – 3.09pm & 3.31pm

South-east of Nairn – 3.11pm & 3.32pm

Return to Lossiemouth base – 3.14pm & 3.36pm

Wednesday

Morning

Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 8.52am & 11.52am

South-east of Nairn – 8.55am & 11.55am

East of Cromarty – 8.57am & 11.57am

West of Balintore – 8.58am & 11.58am

Tain – 9am

North-east of Tain – 9.29am

South-west of Edderton – 9.30am

West of Invergordon – 9.31am

South-east of Nairn – 9.32am

Return to Lossiemouth base – 9.36am

Afternoon

Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 2.52pm

South-east of Nairn – 2.55pm

East of Cromarty – 2.57pm

West of Balintore – 2.58pm

Tain – 12.00pm & 3.00pm

North-east of Tain – 12.29pm & 3.29pm

South-west of Edderton – 12.30pm & 3.30pm

West of Invergordon – 12.31pm & 3.31pm

South-east of Nairn – 12.32pm & 3.32pm

Return to Lossiemouth base – 12.36pm & 3.36pm

Thursday

Morning

Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 8.52am & 11.52am

South-east of Nairn – 8.55am & 11.55am

East of Cromarty – 8.57am & 11.57am

West of Balintore – 8.58am & 11.58am

Tain – 9am

North-east of Tain – 9.29am

South-west of Edderton – 9.30am

West of Invergordon – 9.31am

South-east of Nairn – 9.32am

Return to Lossiemouth base – 9.36am

Afternoon