Sleepy Aberdeen reveller broke leg wrestling with casino bouncer

An Aberdeen reveller fell asleep in a casino following a night out, punched a bouncer, broke his leg and has now been fined in court.

Greg Rodger decided to stop off at Merkur Casino on Summer Street for one last drink on his way home from a night on the town – but things didn’t go to plan.

Exhausted from the evening of revellry, the 42-year-old dozed off in the casino and was woken up by a bouncer.

As he was being escorted out, Rodger flew into a violent rage, throwing punches and wrestling with the doorman, in the course of which he broke his leg.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened in the early hours of February 5.

Police found Rodger ‘on top’ of bouncer

She said: “The complainer was made aware by other members of staff that there was a male asleep within the bar area.”

A member of the door staff woke Rodger and, noting he was intoxicated, began to escort him towards the exit.

When Rodger tried to walk back towards the bar, the bouncer grabbed hold of him and began to pull him towards the exit, to which Rodger reacted angrily.

He started tensing his body, pulling away, “wrestling” with the door supervisor and pushing him.

Both men then tripped and ended up on the floor where the bouncer managed to restrain Rodger while another patron contacted the police.

‘He absolutely accepts his reaction to that was unacceptable’

But while that was happening, Rodger managed to pull away from the bouncer and punched him twice in the face.

When police arrived they found Rodger “on top” of the man, who had reddening and tenderness to his face but did not require medical treatment.

Rodger, of Rosemount Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said: “Mr Rodger had been on a night out with friends earlier in the evening and had stopped off at the casino on his way home for a last drink.”

Mr Barnett explained there had initially been some confusion and that his client’s behaviour was a reaction to the doorman putting his hands on him.

He said: “He absolutely accepts his reaction to that was unacceptable.

“Mr Rodger himself sustained a much more serious injury in the form of a broken tibia in his right leg and had to be admitted to hospital.”

Sheriff Edward Gilroy fined Rodger £110.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.