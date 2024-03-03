Sleepy Aberdeen reveller broke leg wrestling with casino bouncer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sleepy Aberdeen reveller broke leg wrestling with casino bouncer

Greg Rodger decided to stop off at Merkur Casino on Summer Street for one last drink - but things didn't go to plan.

By Danny McKay
Greg Rodger leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greg Rodger leaving court. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen reveller fell asleep in a casino following a night out, punched a bouncer, broke his leg and has now been fined in court.

Greg Rodger decided to stop off at Merkur Casino on Summer Street for one last drink on his way home from a night on the town – but things didn’t go to plan.

Exhausted from the evening of revellry, the 42-year-old dozed off in the casino and was woken up by a bouncer.

As he was being escorted out, Rodger flew into a violent rage, throwing punches and wrestling with the doorman, in the course of which he broke his leg.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened in the early hours of February 5.

Police found Rodger ‘on top’ of bouncer

She said: “The complainer was made aware by other members of staff that there was a male asleep within the bar area.”

A member of the door staff woke Rodger and, noting he was intoxicated, began to escort him towards the exit.

When Rodger tried to walk back towards the bar, the bouncer grabbed hold of him and began to pull him towards the exit, to which Rodger reacted angrily.

He started tensing his body, pulling away, “wrestling” with the door supervisor and pushing him.

Both men then tripped and ended up on the floor where the bouncer managed to restrain Rodger while another patron contacted the police.

‘He absolutely accepts his reaction to that was unacceptable’

But while that was happening, Rodger managed to pull away from the bouncer and punched him twice in the face.

When police arrived they found Rodger “on top” of the man, who had reddening and tenderness to his face but did not require medical treatment.

Rodger, of Rosemount Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said: “Mr Rodger had been on a night out with friends earlier in the evening and had stopped off at the casino on his way home for a last drink.”

Mr Barnett explained there had initially been some confusion and that his client’s behaviour was a reaction to the doorman putting his hands on him.

He said: “He absolutely accepts his reaction to that was unacceptable.

“Mr Rodger himself sustained a much more serious injury in the form of a broken tibia in his right leg and had to be admitted to hospital.”

Sheriff Edward Gilroy fined Rodger £110.

