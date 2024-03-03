Elgin cocktail bar owner extends opening hours and Glen Grant Distillery to expand visitor centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin cocktail bar owner extends opening hours and Glen Grant Distillery to expand visitor centre

Read the latest Moray planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin cocktail and wine bar owner James Dean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin cocktail and wine bar owner James Dean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Plans will go ahead to extend the Glen Grant Distillery’s visitor centre.

And work could take place at an Elgin dentist practice.

First we look at how an Elgin cocktail and wine bar owner who will extend opening hours.

APPROVED: Bar extends opening hours

James Dean made his dream a reality. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Last summer, Dean’s Of Elgin open for business at 92E High Street.

In May 2022, we first revealed the plans for a new cocktail and wine bar.

His journey to making his dream a reality

James Dean previously opened up to us about the journey to Elgin. Image: DC Thomson

For around six years, James Dean managed bars in England.

In October 2021, James relocated almost 400 miles away to Elgin.

He made the move to be with family and fulfil his dream of launching his first business.

He previously opened up to the Press and Journal about how turning his dream into reality was anything but smooth sailing, as he navigated several challenges.

Inside the cocktail and wine bar. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The bar’s current opening hours are from 11am until 10pm, seven days a week.

In January, we revealed he had submitted plans to stay open until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights.

Planning chiefs have approved the changes.

Officials say the current restrictions on opening hours were unduly restrictive.

They have amended the condition so the premises can operate Sunday to Thursday from 10am to 10pm and Friday and Saturday from 10am to midnight if he wishes.

SUBMITTED: Work at dentist

Bupa Dental Care in Elgin.

Marie Slater wants to make alterations to form a treatment room at Bupa Dental Care.

The dental practice at 15-17 South Street in Elgin offers private and NHS dental services and emergency appointments.

According to a building warrant, the work will cost around £5,000.

Alex J Sanderson represented her in the application.

APPROVED: Changes to Glen Grant Distillery visitor centre

Glen Grant Distillery in Rothes.

In January,  we revealed the Campari Group wanted to expand the Glen Grant Distillery’s visitor centre in Rothes.

In efforts to deliver a premium international visitor attraction while remaining true to its Scottish heritage.

We previously revealed the plans to upgrade the visitor centre.

What are the changes?

The new one-and-a-half storeys high extension will increase the centre’s total floor area to 518 square metres.

Meanwhile, a new main access to the building will be created via the existing top floor, to improve the building’s accessibility from the visitor car park to the north east.

Glen Grant Distillery, Rothes.

On the upper floor, a new reception area will be formed.

Changes to the layout will allow the installation of a lift so visitors with reduced
mobility can access the centre and wider distillery.

The ground floor will see a new retail space, seating and a new bar.

According to planning documents, this space will benefit from the double height aspect, creating a visual focal point and modern space.

The extension will generate jobs for construction and additional ones for the visitor centre itself.

Now the plans have been approved by planning chiefs.

Lower ground floor plan.
Upper ground floor plan.

 

History of the distillery

In 1840, brothers James and John Grant built the first distillery in Rothes.

The Campari Group took over the distillery and brand in December 2006.

Since then, there has been several additions to the distillery, including a new visitor centre which opened in 2008.

King Charles has previously visited the Glen Grant Distillery. Image: Gordon Lennox/ DC Thomson

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

Conversation