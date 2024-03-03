Elgin cocktail bar owner extends opening hours and Glen Grant Distillery to expand visitor centre

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Plans will go ahead to extend the Glen Grant Distillery’s visitor centre.

And work could take place at an Elgin dentist practice.

First we look at how an Elgin cocktail and wine bar owner who will extend opening hours.

APPROVED: Bar extends opening hours

Last summer, Dean’s Of Elgin open for business at 92E High Street.

In May 2022, we first revealed the plans for a new cocktail and wine bar.

His journey to making his dream a reality

For around six years, James Dean managed bars in England.

In October 2021, James relocated almost 400 miles away to Elgin.

He made the move to be with family and fulfil his dream of launching his first business.

He previously opened up to the Press and Journal about how turning his dream into reality was anything but smooth sailing, as he navigated several challenges.

The bar’s current opening hours are from 11am until 10pm, seven days a week.

In January, we revealed he had submitted plans to stay open until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights.

Planning chiefs have approved the changes.

Officials say the current restrictions on opening hours were unduly restrictive.

They have amended the condition so the premises can operate Sunday to Thursday from 10am to 10pm and Friday and Saturday from 10am to midnight if he wishes.

SUBMITTED: Work at dentist

Marie Slater wants to make alterations to form a treatment room at Bupa Dental Care.

The dental practice at 15-17 South Street in Elgin offers private and NHS dental services and emergency appointments.

According to a building warrant, the work will cost around £5,000.

Alex J Sanderson represented her in the application.

APPROVED: Changes to Glen Grant Distillery visitor centre

In January, we revealed the Campari Group wanted to expand the Glen Grant Distillery’s visitor centre in Rothes.

In efforts to deliver a premium international visitor attraction while remaining true to its Scottish heritage.

What are the changes?

The new one-and-a-half storeys high extension will increase the centre’s total floor area to 518 square metres.

Meanwhile, a new main access to the building will be created via the existing top floor, to improve the building’s accessibility from the visitor car park to the north east.

On the upper floor, a new reception area will be formed.

Changes to the layout will allow the installation of a lift so visitors with reduced

mobility can access the centre and wider distillery.

The ground floor will see a new retail space, seating and a new bar.

According to planning documents, this space will benefit from the double height aspect, creating a visual focal point and modern space.

The extension will generate jobs for construction and additional ones for the visitor centre itself.

Now the plans have been approved by planning chiefs.

History of the distillery

In 1840, brothers James and John Grant built the first distillery in Rothes.

The Campari Group took over the distillery and brand in December 2006.

Since then, there has been several additions to the distillery, including a new visitor centre which opened in 2008.

