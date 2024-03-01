Union’s 15 demands to improve safety after Elgin bus station death

Union Unite has published a list of 15 demands to improve safety following the death of Keith Rollinson at Elgin bus station.

The 53-year-old dad, who was a Stagecoach driver, died following an alleged assault last month.

A 15-year-old boy has since been charged with murder and made no plea when he appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court.

Following the tragic incident, Unite demanded stronger protection for bus drivers amidst growing concerns about workers being increasingly vulnerable.

The union believes anti-social behaviour on buses has increased after free travel was extended to all under 22s in 2022.

Transport Scotland says it would not support blocking or removing cards due to the impact it could have on youngsters accessing other services.

‘Bus drivers increasingly anxious’

Flowers remain on a bench at Elgin bus station following the death of Keith Rollinson on February 2.

The incident shocked the Moray community with a candlelight vigil held and over £40,000 raised to support his family.

Unite wants legislation introduced to make it a specific offence to commit a crime against transport workers, similar to the way emergency service workers are already protected.

The union has called on the Scottish Government to support its blueprint to improve safety at Elgin bus station and across the country.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Thousands of bus drivers across Scotland are increasingly anxious and nervous about going to work.”

“Unite has set out a road map which would significantly enhance safety and it is one that could be implemented immediately. We will do everything possible to ensure that proper measures are in place to protect bus workers.”

Unite Scottish secretary Derek Thomson said: “Unite’s road map towards greater safety for bus workers is one which can be adopted right away.

“We need support from industry and government to work with us in delivering this plan in the interests of thousands of bus workers and passengers.”

“The road map however will only take us so far down the road in addressing the wave of anti-social behaviour and violence towards bus workers. We also need legislation which provides stronger statutory protection for transport workers, which is enforced.”

Unite’s 15 safety demands

De-escalation training for all staff.

All buses to be fitted with robust “bandit” screens with replacement plans when they are badly scratched.

CCTV on buses must be checked weekly to ensure it is working.

CCTV in bus stations to be working and covering all parts of building.

Panic buttons in buses to be audible.

Bus cab doors to have robust internal locking system.

Bus stations to have keypad locks fitted for driver safety.

Police radio in all traffic offices.

Security staff in all bus stations with stab vests and body worn cameras.

Higher police presence in areas of concern.

Advice on dealing with anti-social behaviour to be on bus and given to staff.

Joint meetings with councils, police, operators and unions.

School safety talks by operators or unions.

Mechanism for operators to identify minority who are causing issues on buses.

Removal of services in volatile areas of anti-social behaviour.

Would removal of free bus passes improve safety?

Unite believes anti-social behaviour on buses has increased following the introduction of free bus passes for under 22s.

Representatives have raised concerns with government ministers about their concerns.

Transport Scotland says it is committed to tackling the problem, but has stressed the issue is principally the responsibility of police and councils.

A spokesman said: “Free bus travel is just one of the services provided through the National Entitlement Card and therefore it would not be appropriate for transport operators to remove cards from cardholders due to the impact this could have on access to other services.

“Tackling allegations of antisocial behaviour are matters for the police and local authorities using the enforcement activities available to them.

“We are continuing to work with these partners to strengthen options to tackle antisocial behaviour.

“The legislation underpinning The National Concessionary Travel Scheme for Young People does not make provision for the blocking of cards on this basis.”

Stagecoach has been contacted to comment.