Union’s 15 demands to improve safety after Elgin bus station death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Union’s 15 demands to improve safety after Elgin bus station death

Keith Rollinson died following an alleged assault earlier this year.

By David Mackay
Collage of Keith Rollinson and flowers on Elgin bus station bench.
The death of Keith Rollinson at Elgin bus station shocked the community. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson

Union Unite has published a list of 15 demands to improve safety following the death of Keith Rollinson at Elgin bus station.

The 53-year-old dad, who was a Stagecoach driver, died following an alleged assault last month.

A 15-year-old boy has since been charged with murder and made no plea when he appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court.

Following the tragic incident, Unite demanded stronger protection for bus drivers amidst growing concerns about workers being increasingly vulnerable.

The union believes anti-social behaviour on buses has increased after free travel was extended to all under 22s in 2022.

Transport Scotland says it would not support blocking or removing cards due to the impact it could have on youngsters accessing other services.

‘Bus drivers increasingly anxious’

Flowers remain on a bench at Elgin bus station following the death of Keith Rollinson on February 2.

The incident shocked the Moray community with a candlelight vigil held and over £40,000 raised to support his family.

Unite wants legislation introduced to make it a specific offence to commit a crime against transport workers, similar to the way emergency service workers are already protected.

Flowers at Elgin bus station.
Flowers remain at Elgin bus station more than a month after Keith Rollinson’s death. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

The union has called on the Scottish Government to support its blueprint to improve safety at Elgin bus station and across the country.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Thousands of bus drivers across Scotland are increasingly anxious and nervous about going to work.”

“Unite has set out a road map which would significantly enhance safety and it is one that could be implemented immediately. We will do everything possible to ensure that proper measures are in place to protect bus workers.”

Unite Scottish secretary Derek Thomson said: “Unite’s road map towards greater safety for bus workers is one which can be adopted right away.

Candlelight vigil with crowds around church on Elgin High Street.
A candlelight vigil was held in Elgin in the days after Keith Rollinson’s death. Image: Jasperimage

“We need support from industry and government to work with us in delivering this plan in the interests of thousands of bus workers and passengers.”

“The road map however will only take us so far down the road in addressing the wave of anti-social behaviour and violence towards bus workers. We also need legislation which provides stronger statutory protection for transport workers, which is enforced.”

Unite’s 15 safety demands

  • De-escalation training for all staff.
  • All buses to be fitted with robust “bandit” screens with replacement plans when they are badly scratched.
  • CCTV on buses must be checked weekly to ensure it is working.
  • CCTV in bus stations to be working and covering all parts of building.
  • Panic buttons in buses to be audible.
  • Bus cab doors to have robust internal locking system.
  • Bus stations to have keypad locks fitted for driver safety.
Buses parked at Elgin bus station.
Anti-social behaviour worries have been growing at Elgin bus station for several years. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
  • Police radio in all traffic offices.
  • Security staff in all bus stations with stab vests and body worn cameras.
  • Higher police presence in areas of concern.
  • Advice on dealing with anti-social behaviour to be on bus and given to staff.
  • Joint meetings with councils, police, operators and unions.
  • School safety talks by operators or unions.
  • Mechanism for operators to identify minority who are causing issues on buses.
  • Removal of services in volatile areas of anti-social behaviour.

Would removal of free bus passes improve safety?

Unite believes anti-social behaviour on buses has increased following the introduction of free bus passes for under 22s.

Representatives have raised concerns with government ministers about their concerns.

Transport Scotland says it is committed to tackling the problem, but has stressed the issue is principally the responsibility of police and councils.

Free bus travel was introduced in Scotland for all under 22s in 2022. Image: DC Thomson Design Team.

A spokesman said: “Free bus travel is just one of the services provided through the National Entitlement Card and therefore it would not be appropriate for transport operators to remove cards from cardholders due to the impact this could have on access to other services.

“Tackling allegations of antisocial behaviour are matters for the police and local authorities using the enforcement activities available to them.

“We are continuing to work with these partners to strengthen options to tackle antisocial behaviour.

“The legislation underpinning The National Concessionary Travel Scheme for Young People does not make provision for the blocking of cards on this basis.”

Stagecoach has been contacted to comment.

Elgin holds candlelight vigil in honour of ‘murdered’ bus driver Keith Rollinson

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A 27-year-old Inverness mother of two who made 'a catastrophic mistake' by agreeing to sell drugs during lockdown was given time by a Sheriff to stay out of trouble and save for a financial penalty. Chelsea Miller of Ashton Road appeared for sentence before Sheriff Gary Aitken after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of cannabis between November, 2021 and June, 2023 at a house in Evan Barron Road Picture shows; Chelsea Miller appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court . N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Chelsea Miller) / DC Thomson (Inverness Sheriff Court) Date; Unknown
Inverness mum who sold cannabis told dealing is 'not the ideal family business'
Inverness Sheriff Court, where the winding-up by court order took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Teen fined over late night Nairn street assault
Kieran Sievwright fled the courtroom at the High Court in Aberdeen after he was confronted with evidence of his own drug taking. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Dad of baby in M-cat death trial flees court after being asked about his…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Aiden Beats appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Aiden Beats appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Accused pic source unknown; Inverness Sheriff Court (DC Thomson) Date; Unknown
Man who assaulted Nairn 81-year-old told he is lucky his victim wasn't killed
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Former Shetland primary teacher Stephen Tait found guilty of historic sex offences against six school boys at Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick, Shetland, following trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court Picture shows; Former Shetland primary teacher Stephen Tait found guilty of historic sex offences against six school boys at Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick, Shetland, following trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Pics of accused Stephen Tait and Peterhead Sheriff Court are DC Thomson; pics of Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick,Shetland, are Google Street View Date; Unknown
Former Shetland teacher found guilty of molesting six boys in classroom
To go with story by David Mackay. Donald Patience killed in Manchester burglary Picture shows; Donald Patience. Unknown. Supplied by Greater Manchester Police Date; Unknown
Drug addict found guilty of murdering former Alness man
James Moir & Sons yard at The Hillocks, Inverurie. Image: Google Maps
Fabrication firm fined after employee loses fingers in machinery
Inverness Justice Centre
'Careless' new driver lost control while overtaking on wet A9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Windmill Brae locator Picture shows; Windmill Brae locator. Windmill Brae, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man jailed over 'act of thuggery' assault in Aberdeen city centre
Cordon of Police in Ashvale Place in Aberdeen. The police are being strict with not allowing through people. 24/10/2021 Picture By Scott Baxter CR0031637
Married predator followed and sexually assaulted female clubber in Aberdeen city centre

Conversation