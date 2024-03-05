Hit-and-run pair in court after George Street attempted murder

A thug ran over a man on a busy Aberdeen city centre street in a brazen hit-and-run murder bid in broad daylight.

Jeffrey Binnie mowed down Garry Black on George Street before co-accused William Hanratty brutally attacked him as he lay injured on the ground.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how Mr Black was carried across the street on the bonnet of Binnie’s car before the brakes were slammed on and he was thrown onto the pavement.

Binnie, 29, today pled guilty to the attempted murder of Mr Black on February 27 2023.

Hanratty – who initially faced an identical charge – admitted assaulting Mr Black to his injury and danger of life.

The court heard that the attack took place on the busy street at around 8am.

Witness Codie Anderson initially saw Binnie in the driver’s seat of a grey car parked on Gerrard Street.

Mr Anderson met Mr Black and they entered Thain’s Bakery on George Street.

The pair were then met by Hanratty, 41, when they had a brief conversation.

The duo left the bakery and were walking along the pavement towards the Bon Accord Centre when the attack took place.

Prosecutor Stephen McCloy said: “They observed Hanratty running towards them in possession of a wheel wrench or similar item.

“Hanratty had shortly exited the passenger side of the grey car driven by Binnie.

“The car followed Hanratty at speed and stopped at the edge of the pavement beside Mr Black.”

Hanratty attempted to strike the victim with the wheel wrench.

Mr Black was forced off the pavement by the car meantime as it moved towards him.

Mr McCloy added: “He quickly moved backwards with his hands on the bonnet of the car as it moved directly at him at speed.

“Mr Black was struck by the vehicle, causing him to fall onto the bonnet of the car.

“He was thereafter carried at speed to the opposite side of the road before the vehicle stopped, throwing the victim to the pavement.”

Hanratty then ran towards Mr Black as he was on the ground and kicked him.

Mr McCloy stated: “Mr Black then got up, approached the vehicle and it again drove at him, striking him and caused him to collide with a green stationary car.”

Hanratty then re-entered the vehicle and drove off.

Previous convictions

Mr Black was noted by police to have pain and bruising to his left elbow as well as his right leg.

It was revealed that Binnie and Hanratty have a number of previous convictions for assault.

Binnie was serving a six-year driving ban at the time of the offence involving Mr Black.

Hanratty’s previous convictions include a High Court conviction for an assault with intent to rob in 2022 in which he received a 42-month sentence.

The pair’s latest matter was deferred for background reports until next month by Judge Lord Scott, who continued their remand in custody meantime.

The judge said: “The sentence imposed will be a substantial custodial sentence.”