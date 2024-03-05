Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tracy McGlynn: Training for a race while parenting is tough, but you can do it

When training for a marathon or other event that pushes your body to its limits, care needs to be taken.

Finding the time and energy to exercise while juggling work and parenthood can be a challenge. Image: Dudarev Mikhail/Shutterstock
Finding the time and energy to exercise while juggling work and parenthood can be a challenge.
By Tracy McGlynn

I ran to the banks of Loch Ness as the sun was setting.

But before I could enjoy the spectacular view, I stood slapping my watch to see if the numbers magically moved into double-digit territory. No such luck – it remained loyal to nine miles.

My blistered feet felt cheated. Even the staring sheep I had passed looked as unimpressed as I felt with my own efforts.

There are seven weeks to go until I run the London Marathon and, like most people aiming for 26.2 miles without injury or incident, the nerves and self-doubt are building.

Having run a marathon before, I knew full well what was I signing up for. But, being an optimist by nature, I assumed I would reach peak fitness this time. Generous windows of time were going to open up for me amid juggling kids, work and general adulting.

With a resigned sigh I take a bite of a doughnut. Well, a small plate of them, actually. They’re cut up small to look like they’ll do less damage. The worst part is that I can’t even taste and savour the sweetness. I’m in that zone of zombielike tiredness, where your brain craves sugar and carbs and you mindlessly obey.

The afterglow following sunset on Loch Ness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Of course, I could chose to get more sleep and not stubbornly stretch the window before bedtime. I could scroll less on my phone, and slow my mind going over endless to-do lists. But why take the sensible option when I can place unrealistic expectations on myself, and then enjoy a fun internal dialogue about why things aren’t going to plan?

Training tips for time-shy parents

Enough already – I needed a new tack. There are countless training plans out there, and in the days when time was my own, I could attempt to follow one. But, now, I seek only to be inspired by one and make the rest of it up as I go along. Here are some top training tips for time-shy parents.

Ideally, you increase time spent on your feet each week, and vary your pace from bolt to blether as you clock up the miles. I’ve taken to running up and down steps in a nearby park to strengthen my legs. My youngest offspring enjoys offering me his “power up” high fives and urging me to move faster as I grit my teeth. He definitely gets more pleasure out of this than me, but it’s effective.

As well as running, strength training will help you find the core muscles that exist in the marshmallow land of motherhood. Mine remain elusive, but holding a plank position while a child straddles your back for a laugh feels like a pretty hardcore exercise.

Tracy (right) has run the London Marathon before – but still underestimated how gruelling the training would be

Always plan to hide somewhere with your feet up after you’ve pushed your body physically. In this special place, you cannot meet anyone else’s needs, only your own – to rest and recharge a little.

Have easy pre-running fuel to hand, so it is one less thing to think about before you head out the door; bananas and bagels are my go-to foods. Energy gels may feel like wallpaper glue in your mouth, but they are your best friend. Use them early on in a long run, space them out and, if you don’t have one available, four to six Jelly Babies will do the same trick.

Take care of yourself

I am a huge advocate for running and the social, mental and physical well-being benefits it can bring. However, when training for an event that pushes your body to its limits, care needs to be taken.

You are placing stress on your body and your immune system. This is in addition to all the other life stressors you are already juggling.

It’s easy to see why you may be an all-too willing host for the germs your kids kindly bring home to you from school

So, it’s easy to see why you may be an all-too willing host for the germs your kids kindly bring home to you from school. Take care of yourself the best that you can.

Whether you’re encouraging little feet around your local 2km Junior Parkrun course, braving the Couch to 5k challenge or taking on a big event like the upcoming Inverness half marathon, be proud of yourself. Enjoy it. And, in the moments when you are not… smile. It will help your brain to kick in its natural stress response and ease your pain.

Dr Tracy McGlynn is a parent and clinical child psychologist running the London Marathon to raise much needed funds for a local mental health charity for young people, Brent Centre Highlands

Everything you need to know about The P&J Run Fest 2024

Conversation