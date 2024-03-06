Ryan Crighton: Tory budget blunder proves new independent body is energy industry’s only hope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Ryan Crighton: Tory budget blunder proves new independent body is energy industry’s only hope

The 1,000 jobs we have already lost to the windfall tax could be a drop in the ocean compared to what is to come.

Ryan Crighton
Ryan Crighton
By P&J Comment

Less than a week ago, Rishi Sunak used these pages to pen a love letter to the north-east of Scotland, telling us that he wanted more oil and gas from the North Sea.

Speaking ahead of his speech at the Scottish Tory party conference in Aberdeen, the prime minister said his government was backing the tens of thousands of jobs the offshore industry supports. But, before his feet hit the tarmac in Dyce, there was speculation that his chancellor was weighing up another tax raid on the North Sea: his fourth in just two years.

Sadly – and inexplicably – it appears that the chancellor does not read The P&J (he really should). So, here we are, just five days later, with an extended windfall tax, heaping more uncertainty on a sector which needs stability to survive.

Jeremy Hunt had two choices on Wednesday – strangle more cash from a sector already paying tax at nearly four times the rate of every other business in the UK, or create the fiscal conditions that would unlock £200 billion of investment in our energy sector.

Sadly, he has chosen the latter. And, like a bandit, he has made off with more silver from Aberdeen’s black gold. He’s making a huge error.

The windfalls which he thinks are being made in the North Sea have gone, yet 75p in every £1 profit being made in the UK energy sector is going to the Treasury. That is not sustainable.

Hunt is taking money which we need to see invested in the new North Sea oil and gas fields. Without that investment, production could halve by 2030, placing thousands – perhaps tens of thousands – of jobs at risk.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre) with Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack (left), and Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Claire Coutinho, during a recent visit to Baker Hughes in Montrose. Image: Michal Wachucik/PA Wire

We are already seeing investors walking away from deals – with some showing open dissent towards the UK – and if that gathers pace, the 1,000 jobs we have already lost to the windfall tax could be a drop in the ocean compared to what is to come.

When Labour put forward plans to extend the windfall tax, I compared them to television’s Traitors. After making political capital out of that criticism, the Tories are now guilty of a similar betrayal.

Energy sector needs a new, independent body

The future of the energy sector is clearly splitting political parties down the middle, and businesses in the north-east are watching through their fingers as politicians of all allegiances fall over themselves to make things worse. This highlights why we need a seismic shift in how we draw up long-term energy policy in this country.

Right now, we are at risk of the North Sea oil and gas industry being wound down through rhetoric, rather than strategic policy. If we simply tax it to death, it will be as chaotic as it will be economically damaging.

The new body should be charged with developing recommendations which could command cross-party consensus and insulate the sector from political policy shocks in the future

We need a new body, entirely independent of government, to set a policy direction for the next 40 years. Like the Bank of England – which has maintaining monetary and fiscal stability as its central mission – the new body should be charged with developing recommendations which could command cross-party consensus and insulate the sector from political policy shocks in the future.

If nothing changes and we get five more years of the same muddled policy, discretionary capital will continue to move overseas, the transition will stall, and a world-class supply chain built up over decades will go.

As a nation we can – and must – do better.

Ryan Crighton is policy director at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce

More from Opinion

Ryan Crighton
Mike Edwards: Trident nuclear weapons aren't much of a deterrent if they don't work
Ryan Crighton
Kevin Crowe: Only proper enforcement will really put an end to dangerous pavement parking
Ryan Crighton
Rebecca Buchan: Torry folk could lose identity in Raac community clear-out
Ryan Crighton
James Bream: The Dons are getting me down - how can fans cope?
Ryan Crighton
Tracy McGlynn: Training for a race while parenting is tough, but you can do…
Ryan Crighton
Chris Deerin: SNP reverting back to its angry but ineffective roots
Ryan Crighton
Fiona Rintoul: Scottish islands are being held back by continued lack of housing
Ryan Crighton
Scott Begbie: What good would Stonehaven Orange walk bring to tranquil town?
Ryan Crighton
David Knight: Aggression in Aberdeen schools is huge problem government wants to ignore
Ryan Crighton
Jacqueline Wake Young: Thousands of Stonehaven petitioners try to give Orangemen their marching orders

Conversation