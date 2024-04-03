Aberdeen mum jailed for attack on four police officers

An Aberdeen mum who had been warned by the court to behave has been jailed after she set about four police officers at the home of her ex.

Megan Ross, 32, burst into the Rosemount home of her former partner before turning violent and smashing up his kitchen after her demands to take her child were denied.

When police arrived, Ross assaulted four officers and hurled threats of violence and homophobic abuse.

Ross had been handed the maximum amount of community service hours for a previous assault when she appeared last September and was warned to stay out of trouble.

As Sheriff Lindsay Foulis jailed her for these new offences, he told her “actions speak louder than words”.

Accused displayed ‘irrational’ behaviour

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that on February 17 this year, Ross had arrived at her former partner’s home at around 4am and demanded the return of her child.

She was loudly banging on the door of the communal door trying to gain access to the building, the fiscal depute said.

After being granted entry to the flat, the couple got into an argument regarding their child and he ordered her to leave, which she refused to do.

When Ross entered the man’s kitchen and started to damage his kitchen units he called police due to her “irrational” and “concerning” behaviour.

When officers arrived, Ross immediately kicked one female officer and a male officer on the body as they tried to arrest her.

As another officer tried to place Ross in the police van she kicked out at her too, striking her on the body before again lashing out at a fourth officer by repeatedly kicking at her with her legs.

During the violence, the police officer’s body-worn camera was damaged.

As they arrived at the charge bar at Kittybrewster Police Station, Ross asked one officer if she was a “d***” before describing another officer as “stupid, fat, ugly” and “a c***”.

She then admitted striking out at one police officer before adding: “Next time I’m charging them with police assault – I’ll hit them a belter.”

Appearing in the dock, Ross pleaded guilty to a total of six charges – four of which related to assaults on police officers.

She further admitted two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and uttering threats of violence and homophobic remarks.

‘Her life was spiralling out of control’

Defence solicitor Debbie Ginniver told the court that on the night in question, her client had consumed a mixture of alcohol and medication that had been prescribed following a “serious dog bite”.

“Ms Ross accepts that she should never have attended at the locus and realises her life was spiralling out of control,” the solicitor said.

“She also knows the offences are serious, especially when taken together with her previous convictions.”

Ms Ginniver added: “She is realistic about the possibility of a custodial sentence but wants this last opportunity to prove herself.”

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis pointed out Ross’s previous assault conviction and criticised her actions that night.

“Rather than accepting that she was being lifted, she set about these police officers,” he said.

“The offending is still continuing, and one must see that actions speak louder than words – in my view custody is inevitable.”

Sheriff Foulis jailed Ross, of Kincorth Circle, Aberdeen, for seven months and put a non-harassment order in place, meaning she cannot approach her former partner for two years.

