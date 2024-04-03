Aberdeen mum jailed for attack on four police officers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen mum jailed for attack on four police officers

Megan Ross had already been warned by a sheriff to stay out of trouble when she turned violent.

By David McPhee
Megan Ross was jailed after she assaulted four police officers. Image: Facebook.

An Aberdeen mum who had been warned by the court to behave has been jailed after she set about four police officers at the home of her ex.

Megan Ross, 32, burst into the Rosemount home of her former partner before turning violent and smashing up his kitchen after her demands to take her child were denied.

When police arrived, Ross assaulted four officers and hurled threats of violence and homophobic abuse.

Ross had been handed the maximum amount of community service hours for a previous assault when she appeared last September and was warned to stay out of trouble.

As Sheriff Lindsay Foulis jailed her for these new offences, he told her “actions speak louder than words”.

Accused displayed ‘irrational’ behaviour

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that on February 17 this year, Ross had arrived at her former partner’s home at around 4am and demanded the return of her child.

She was loudly banging on the door of the communal door trying to gain access to the building, the fiscal depute said.

After being granted entry to the flat, the couple got into an argument regarding their child and he ordered her to leave, which she refused to do.

When Ross entered the man’s kitchen and started to damage his kitchen units he called police due to her “irrational” and “concerning” behaviour.

When officers arrived, Ross immediately kicked one female officer and a male officer on the body as they tried to arrest her.

As another officer tried to place Ross in the police van she kicked out at her too, striking her on the body before again lashing out at a fourth officer by repeatedly kicking at her with her legs.

During the violence, the police officer’s body-worn camera was damaged.

As they arrived at the charge bar at Kittybrewster Police Station, Ross asked one officer if she was a “d***” before describing another officer as “stupid, fat, ugly” and “a c***”.

She then admitted striking out at one police officer before adding: “Next time I’m charging them with police assault – I’ll hit them a belter.”

Appearing in the dock, Ross pleaded guilty to a total of six charges – four of which related to assaults on police officers.

She further admitted two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and uttering threats of violence and homophobic remarks.

Megan Ross shook her head as she was led away to prison at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.

‘Her life was spiralling out of control’

Defence solicitor Debbie Ginniver told the court that on the night in question, her client had consumed a mixture of alcohol and medication that had been prescribed following a “serious dog bite”.

“Ms Ross accepts that she should never have attended at the locus and realises her life was spiralling out of control,” the solicitor said.

“She also knows the offences are serious, especially when taken together with her previous convictions.”

Ms Ginniver added: “She is realistic about the possibility of a custodial sentence but wants this last opportunity to prove herself.”

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis pointed out Ross’s previous assault conviction and criticised her actions that night.

“Rather than accepting that she was being lifted, she set about these police officers,” he said.

“The offending is still continuing, and one must see that actions speak louder than words – in my view custody is inevitable.”

Sheriff Foulis jailed Ross, of Kincorth Circle, Aberdeen, for seven months and put a non-harassment order in place, meaning she cannot approach her former partner for two years.

