Learner driver, 17, led police on high-speed chase through Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Learner driver, 17, led police on high-speed chase through Aberdeen city centre

Provisional licence holder Dexter Meachen took off when suspicious officers signalled for him to pull over.

By Danny McKay
Dexter Meachen. Image: Facebook
Dexter Meachen. Image: Facebook

A 17-year-old boy led police on a dangerous high-speed pursuit through an Aberdeen city centre on a busy Saturday night.

Provisional licence holder Dexter Meachen took off when suspicious officers signalled him to pull over after spotting him idling at a roundabout.

The now 18-year-old sped around the city centre, putting late-night revellers in danger to such an extent that officers had to call off the pursuit.

But the next day, Meachen, who had been driving his pal’s car, handed himself in at the police station.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 12.35am on June 11 when police spotted Meachen near Mounthooly Roundabout.

Dangerous pursuit abandoned

After noting the car remained stationary despite the roundabout being clear, officers decided to use their blue lights to signal Meachen to pull over.

Ms Stewart said: “The vehicle immediately accelerated away from the constables.

“The police followed through the city centre towards the harbour area.”

Meachen drove at “grossly excessive speed for the roads” given it was a Saturday night as he sped along Union Street, which was busy with revellers.

Eventually, the pursuit was abandoned and Meachen was lost to view.

However, the following day the teen handed himself in and confessed to speeding and driving through red lights.

Meachen, Cairn Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to dangerous driving.

He also admitted driving without insurance and while only the holder of a provisional licence and not being accompanied by a qualified driver or displaying L plates.

‘My hope is you have learned your lesson’

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client had panicked when the police had signalled him to pull over.

He explained that Meachen was still taking driving lessons at the time and had had a test booked.

Mr Kelly said: “He’d been socialising and was sitting in a friend’s car charging his phone and decided to take the car for a spin.

“It’s a source of great regret and he’s embarrassed.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told the teen: “You’ve got no previous convictions and my hope is you have learned your lesson and this is going to be an isolated incident.”

She ordered him to complete 60 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for a year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Dexter Meachen. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen mum jailed for attack on four police officers
Dexter Meachen. Image: Facebook
Macduff chef ordered to pay compensation to love rival after smashing his windscreen with…
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man who tried to convince undercover cop to send him indecent images branded a…
Police cars on Church Street in Buckie after an assault
Boy, 16, in court accused of Buckie attempted murder
Dexter Meachen. Image: Facebook
Predatory sex pest claimed 'women should not be walking around on their own'
Dexter Meachen. Image: Facebook
'You’re definitely going to die soon': Man avoids prison after terrifying threats to ex
Dexter Meachen. Image: Facebook
Drunk gym worker who smashed into tree in Angus told police: 'Put me in…
Dexter Meachen. Image: Facebook
Man caught with knife told police: 'I need protection'
Dexter Meachen. Image: Facebook
Jail for serial drink-driver who'd 'had a few beers' before getting behind the wheel
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drunk man sexually assaulted stranger in Aberdeen city centre