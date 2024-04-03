Learner driver, 17, led police on high-speed chase through Aberdeen city centre

A 17-year-old boy led police on a dangerous high-speed pursuit through an Aberdeen city centre on a busy Saturday night.

Provisional licence holder Dexter Meachen took off when suspicious officers signalled him to pull over after spotting him idling at a roundabout.

The now 18-year-old sped around the city centre, putting late-night revellers in danger to such an extent that officers had to call off the pursuit.

But the next day, Meachen, who had been driving his pal’s car, handed himself in at the police station.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 12.35am on June 11 when police spotted Meachen near Mounthooly Roundabout.

Dangerous pursuit abandoned

After noting the car remained stationary despite the roundabout being clear, officers decided to use their blue lights to signal Meachen to pull over.

Ms Stewart said: “The vehicle immediately accelerated away from the constables.

“The police followed through the city centre towards the harbour area.”

Meachen drove at “grossly excessive speed for the roads” given it was a Saturday night as he sped along Union Street, which was busy with revellers.

Eventually, the pursuit was abandoned and Meachen was lost to view.

However, the following day the teen handed himself in and confessed to speeding and driving through red lights.

Meachen, Cairn Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to dangerous driving.

He also admitted driving without insurance and while only the holder of a provisional licence and not being accompanied by a qualified driver or displaying L plates.

‘My hope is you have learned your lesson’

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client had panicked when the police had signalled him to pull over.

He explained that Meachen was still taking driving lessons at the time and had had a test booked.

Mr Kelly said: “He’d been socialising and was sitting in a friend’s car charging his phone and decided to take the car for a spin.

“It’s a source of great regret and he’s embarrassed.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told the teen: “You’ve got no previous convictions and my hope is you have learned your lesson and this is going to be an isolated incident.”

She ordered him to complete 60 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for a year.

