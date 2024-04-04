Shinty: Injury setbacks for Kyles Athletic and Newtonmore

Kyles Athletic and Newtonmore have both been hit by double injury blows ahead of Saturday’s Mowi Premiership fixtures.

Kyles Athletic welcome Caberfeidh and with full back Callum Millar already injured, Kyles are counting the cost of last week’s match against Oban Camanachd.

Innes Macdonald (broken foot) and Cammy Keith (broken thumb) are their latest casualties, joining Millar on the sidelines.

Player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “We’ve had a hard run of fixtures and injuries to important players are never ideal.

“We’ve badly missed Callum Millar this season and now Innes, who’s been playing well, and Cammy are out too. We also have three other boys with work commitments affecting their availability which all makes things tough.

“However, Sorley Thomson and John Kennedy should return against Cabers and hopefully Will Cowie too.

“With Craig Morrison in their team, you always expect Cabers to score, so we need to add goals to our game and that’s something that’s been lacking so far this season.

“We played well in Oban and didn’t deserve to lose so there are positives to take from that.”

Caberfeidh were scheduled to host Kinlochshiel in the remaining cottage.com MacTavish Cup first round tie, abandoned last weekend when referee Steven MacLachlan took unwell, and required life-saving medical attention from Shiel players Conor Cormack and Keith MacRae.

However, that game has now been put back a week, affecting manager Garry Reid’s plans.

He said: “I had a full team last night for what was to be our home game, but it now looks like we might be a couple short for the trip to Tighnabruaich.

“I don’t think we’ll have Ben MacDonald with question marks over both Scott MacPhail and Calum MacKinnon. Kyle Grant remains out after breaking his foot playing football.”

Newtonmore host Lochaber and co-manager Norman MacArthur also has injury worries.

He said: “Charlie Ferguson suffered a blow to the wrist against Kingussie a fortnight ago.

“He actually played on in the game, but it was confirmed afterwards that he has broken bone in his wrist.

“Michael Russell has a knee problem and didn’t play last week. We don’t know for sure yet, but he could need an operation which would be a big blow.”

Lovat face Kinlochshiel at Balgate. Lovat manager Jamie Matheson said: “We’ve a couple of boys away on holiday but apart from that, we’re all good to go.

“We have a few sore bodies after a tough slog against Kingussie last week but no injuries of note.

“It will be close as both teams have started the season well.”

Shiel manager Willie MacRae added: “Keith MacRae and Archie MacRae are fit again, and Donald Nixon seems fine too. I’m spoilt for choice this week with a full squad available and the returning Zander MacRae will get another chance.”

Kingussie travel to play Skye in Portree with concerns over James Falconer, Savio Genini and Thomas Borthwick. Both Ross MacKinnon and Kenny Cushnie return for Skye after missing the previous week’s win at Glenurquhart.

Oban Camanachd’s third successive home match is against Glenurquhart and their defender Louie MacFarlane, who took a blow to the Achilles in last weekend’s win over Kyles Athletic, should recover in time. Glenurquhart’s Lachie Smith is free of suspension.

The top four sides in the Mowi National Division play the bottom four sides. Leaders Beauly have maximum points and they face newly-promoted Bute who are chasing their first point of the season but will be boosted by last weekend’s 5-1 Camanachd Cup preliminary round win at Oban Celtic.

Fort William host Oban Celtic and Glasgow Mid Argyll welcome Col Glen.

Inveraray’s Lewis Montgomery misses the meeting with Kilmallie through suspension.

Badenoch and Lochaber both maintained their 100% records following the recent round of WCA National Division fixtures. Kirsty Deans scored four as leaders Badenoch won 6-2 at Kinlochshiel while Natalie MacDonald’s hat-trick helped Lochaber defeat Ardnamurchan 7-0.