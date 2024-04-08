Bumbling Aberdeen dealer caught after cannabis kitchen fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Bumbling Aberdeen dealer caught after cannabis kitchen fire

Jon Green was hospitalised with burns to his nose and arms as a result of the blaze at the flat in Aberdeen.

By Danny McKay
Stock Fire engine
Jon Green was caught when fire crews smelled cannabis. Image: DC Thomson

A bumbling drug dealer was caught after setting fire to his kitchen while trying to cook up cannabis.

Jon Green, 44, was hospitalised with burns to his nose and arm as a result of the blaze at the flat at Denwood, in the Woodend area of Aberdeen.

When firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames, they noticed a strong smell of cannabis and notified the police.

Officers then found hundreds of pounds worth of the class B drug and various other paraphernalia throughout the address.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 7.35pm on May 9 2021.

She said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service contacted police after they had attended the locus following a kitchen fire and noted a strong smell of cannabis.

“Upon arrival, the accused was within an ambulance and was conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, having sustained minor burns to his nose and arm.

“The kitchen area of the flat had clear fire damage and there was a burned-out tray on the oven hob with a large amount of small grey pellets lying next to it.

“There was a small pressure cooker on the kitchen floor along with multiple small gas canisters.

“There was also a set of scales, a notebook, and 71.87g of cannabis within a mixing bowl on baking grease-proof paper.

“This had a value of £420.”

Evidence of dealing found

On open display in a bedroom was a large cylindrical container holding £95 of cannabis.

A similar container also contained cannabis remnants and an air filtration unit.

Inside a second bedroom, officers noted two tubes feeding into the wardrobe and up into the loft space.

In the living room, the police found various drug paraphernalia including grinders and a bong, as well as a bag containing 685.5g of “poor quality” cannabis “trim” worth £650.

The court heard “trim” referred to leftover plant material which could be used for making cannabis oil, cooking with or smoking.

Green’s mobile phone was seized and found to contain messages indicative of dealing to friends between May 5 and 9 2021.

Green, of Denwood, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Dealer was trying to extract THC when fire broke out

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client suffered a back injury when he was just 18 and started using cannabis as pain relief.

He then went on to work in the oil industry for 14 years before losing his job in the pandemic when “debts began to mount”.

Mr McRobert explained Green was extracting the THC from the “trim” and using it for edibles and vapes.

Green was also selling the substances to friends and associates to make money.

However, the solicitor said Green had since reduced and ultimately ceased his cannabis use.

Sheriff Andrew Miller ordered Green to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Andrew Allan, the thief that Aberdeen mum and daughter forced to return items
Aberdeen man had cannabis factory in bedroom to pay off funeral debt
Jon Green was caught when fire crews smelled cannabis. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a Grindr attacker and a Wick sextortionist
Jon Green was caught when fire crews smelled cannabis. Image: DC Thomson
Watch: Man admits shocking Soul bar assault after CCTV went viral
Jon Green was caught when fire crews smelled cannabis. Image: DC Thomson
Dangerous dog scarred Arbroath cop for life - five years after similar Peterhead attack
Jon Green was caught when fire crews smelled cannabis. Image: DC Thomson
Convicted serial stalker tried to kick his way into partner's home
Jon Green was caught when fire crews smelled cannabis. Image: DC Thomson
New Inverness prison will be six years late and four times the original cost
Jon Green was caught when fire crews smelled cannabis. Image: DC Thomson
Crack cocaine dealer who dressed as carer to try to bamboozle police avoids prison…
The High Court in Glasgow
Three accused of attempting to murder man by torching his Macduff home
Jon Green was caught when fire crews smelled cannabis. Image: DC Thomson
Lossiemouth man banned after being found almost SEVEN times the limit
Jon Green was caught when fire crews smelled cannabis. Image: DC Thomson
Man who was downing a 'bottle of vodka a day' avoids jail after turned…