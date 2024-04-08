Cyclist struck by vehicle in Stonehaven hit-and-run

A man was struck by a vehicle in Stonehaven, in what police are describing as a hit-and-run.

The cyclist was hit by the vehicle, while attempting to cross the road in the middle of the afternoon.

It happened on Wednesday, February 28 on Farrochie Road in Stonehaven near to the Redcloak C0-op, at around 3.20pm.

Police hunt for vehicle involved in hit and run

However, the vehicle did not stop after hitting then man and proceeded to drive off.

Officers are now carrying out enquiries into the incident in an attempt to track down the vehicle.

They are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have footage of the area, to come forward.