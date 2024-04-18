Man knocked out woman’s tooth during brawl on Aberdeen street

A man has been jailed after knocking out a woman’s tooth during a melee on an Aberdeen street.

Patryk Pogodzinski became embroiled in a blazing row with a man in Spar on St Machar Drive which erupted into violence and spilled out onto the street.

The two men traded blows and brawled with each other but, in the midst of the chaos, a stray punch from Pogodzinski connected with the man’s partner.

The strike sparked further violence between the men but the incident finally came to a close when Pogodzinski, 28, ran off.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 7.35pm on November 21.

She said the row between the parties continued onto School Road where, outside the Seaton Chipper, Pogodzinski made a “threatening remark” towards the man.

He was heard to say: “I know where you live. Come on then.”

‘I know where you live’

The man “became irate” and tried to get his hands on Pogodzinski while his partner tried to “de-escalate” the situation by holding him back.

She warned: “Don’t you f***ing start on him or you’ll have me to deal with.”

Pogodzinski then began to leave and the man tried to follow him while being held back by his partner.

Pogodzinski shouted: “This isn’t the end of it. I know where you live.

“Other people will come to your door.”

He then lashed out and punched the woman once in the face, causing her upper right front tooth to fall out and resulting in a laceration to her cheek which started bleeding.

The two men continued to struggle and Pogodzinski was punched before getting up and running away.

The woman contacted the police.

She also attended Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she was given antibiotics due to the cut to her cheek becoming infected.

The following day she had an emergency dental appointment as the root of the knocked out tooth needed to be removed.

Pogodzinski, of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to assault to injury and disfigurement and to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said the other male involved in the confrontation was “well known” to the courts.

‘Nasty injury’

He said: “The incident actually started within the Spar store where the accused’s position is that staff were asking the man to leave because of his abusive nature.”

The lawyer said the matter then spilled out onto the street where it “turned ugly” and “very nasty”.

He went on: “In the struggle, he struck out at the man and, to his shame, he has struck the complainer and caused her injury.

“In the heat of the moment in the melee and confusion of it all, he simply didn’t know he had made contact with her.

“He was struck a number of times by the man. Mr Pogodzinski himself sustained a number of injuries.”

Mr Mcallister said he had been asked by Pogodzinski to apologise to his victim on his behalf.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Pogodzinski: “You have a substantial record of previous convictions for offences of all kinds and you do have a number of previous convictions for assault.

“The complainer suffered a nasty injury as a result of your behaviour.”

He jailed Pogodzinski for 18 months, backdated to November 23 when he was first remanded.

