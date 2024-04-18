Man knocked out woman’s tooth during brawl on Aberdeen street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man knocked out woman's tooth during brawl on Aberdeen street

Patryk Pogodzinski became embroiled in a blazing row with a man in Spar on St Machar Drive which erupted into violence and spilled out onto the street.

By Danny McKay
Patryk Pogodzinski, who knocked out a woman's tootth on an Aberdeen street
Patryk Pogodzinski. Image: Facebook

A man has been jailed after knocking out a woman’s tooth during a melee on an Aberdeen street.

Patryk Pogodzinski became embroiled in a blazing row with a man in Spar on St Machar Drive which erupted into violence and spilled out onto the street.

The two men traded blows and brawled with each other but, in the midst of the chaos, a stray punch from Pogodzinski connected with the man’s partner.

The strike sparked further violence between the men but the incident finally came to a close when Pogodzinski, 28, ran off.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 7.35pm on November 21.

She said the row between the parties continued onto School Road where, outside the Seaton Chipper, Pogodzinski made a “threatening remark” towards the man.

He was heard to say: “I know where you live. Come on then.”

‘I know where you live’

The man “became irate” and tried to get his hands on Pogodzinski while his partner tried to “de-escalate” the situation by holding him back.

She warned: “Don’t you f***ing start on him or you’ll have me to deal with.”

Pogodzinski then began to leave and the man tried to follow him while being held back by his partner.

Pogodzinski shouted: “This isn’t the end of it. I know where you live.

“Other people will come to your door.”

He then lashed out and punched the woman once in the face, causing her upper right front tooth to fall out and resulting in a laceration to her cheek which started bleeding.

The two men continued to struggle and Pogodzinski was punched before getting up and running away.

The woman contacted the police.

She also attended Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she was given antibiotics due to the cut to her cheek becoming infected.

The following day she had an emergency dental appointment as the root of the knocked out tooth needed to be removed.

Pogodzinski, of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to assault to injury and disfigurement and to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said the other male involved in the confrontation was “well known” to the courts.

‘Nasty injury’

He said: “The incident actually started within the Spar store where the accused’s position is that staff were asking the man to leave because of his abusive nature.”

The lawyer said the matter then spilled out onto the street where it “turned ugly” and “very nasty”.

He went on: “In the struggle, he struck out at the man and, to his shame, he has struck the complainer and caused her injury.

“In the heat of the moment in the melee and confusion of it all, he simply didn’t know he had made contact with her.

“He was struck a number of times by the man. Mr Pogodzinski himself sustained a number of injuries.”

Mr Mcallister said he had been asked by Pogodzinski to apologise to his victim on his behalf.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Pogodzinski: “You have a substantial record of previous convictions for offences of all kinds and you do have a number of previous convictions for assault.

“The complainer suffered a nasty injury as a result of your behaviour.”

He jailed Pogodzinski for 18 months, backdated to November 23 when he was first remanded.

