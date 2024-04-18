Woman, 30, appears in court accused of murder after Tillydrone flats death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 30, appears in court accused of murder after Tillydrone flats death

A 34-year-old woman - named locally as Sara Irvine - was found with a chest wound at the Auchinleck Road property but died in hospital a short time later.

By Ewan Cameron
The block of flats on Tillydrone's Auchinleck Road was sealed off while officers investigated the death. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
The block of flats on Tillydrone's Auchinleck Road was sealed off while officers investigated the death. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

A woman has appeared in court charged with murder after an incident at a Tillydrone block of flats.

Dionne Wilson, 30, was arrested after a 34-year-old woman – named locally as Sara Irvine – was found injured at the Auchinleck Road property in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Ms Irvine was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with a chest wound but died a short time later.

Sara Irvine has been named locally as the woman who died following an incident in Tillydrone. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

Sara’s sister Sophie Irvine paid tribute to her beloved sister this afternoon.

She said: “I still cannot believe the news. My sister was my best friend.”

Wilson made no plea at this afternoon’s private appearance in Aberdeen Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.

She will appear in court again within the next eight days.

Police outside the flats on Auchinleck Road. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Parts of Gort Road and Auchinleck Road were sealed off for much of yesterday as detectives and forensics officers examined the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Around 2.30am on Wednesday, April 17 2024, we were called to a report of a woman injured at an address on Auchinleck Road, Aberdeen.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 0226 hours  to attend an incident on Auchinleck Road in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the scene, with our first resource arriving within five minutes.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

 

