Woman, 30, appears in court accused of murder after Tillydrone flats death

A woman has appeared in court charged with murder after an incident at a Tillydrone block of flats.

Dionne Wilson, 30, was arrested after a 34-year-old woman – named locally as Sara Irvine – was found injured at the Auchinleck Road property in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Ms Irvine was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with a chest wound but died a short time later.

Sara’s sister Sophie Irvine paid tribute to her beloved sister this afternoon.

She said: “I still cannot believe the news. My sister was my best friend.”

Wilson made no plea at this afternoon’s private appearance in Aberdeen Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.

She will appear in court again within the next eight days.

Parts of Gort Road and Auchinleck Road were sealed off for much of yesterday as detectives and forensics officers examined the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Around 2.30am on Wednesday, April 17 2024, we were called to a report of a woman injured at an address on Auchinleck Road, Aberdeen.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 0226 hours to attend an incident on Auchinleck Road in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the scene, with our first resource arriving within five minutes.”

