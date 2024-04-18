‘I’m so numb’: Sister of woman who died in Tillydrone incident pays tribute

A woman who died after an incident at a property in Tillydrone earlier this week has been named locally as Sara Irvine.

The incident was first reported to police in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed a 34-year-old woman had been taken to hospital but had tragically died at short time later.

The woman has now been named locally as Sara Irvine.

Police are currently investigating what happened.

Family of Sara left in shock

This afternoon speaking to The Press and Journal, Sara’s sister Sophie Irvine paid tribute to her beloved sister.

She said: “I still cannot believe the news. My sister was my best friend.

“I am so broken to the point I am so numb.

“Sara – until we see each other again, I love you so blinking much.”

What do we know?

At around 2.30am on Wednesday, April 17, police responded to a disturbance at a block of flats on Auchinleck Road in Tillydrone.

Neighbours recalled seeing nine police vehicles parked in and around the junction at Gort Road.

In the early morning, police cordoned off the entire block of flats, with parents and children forced to walk past the scene on their way to school.

Later in the day, a forensics team arrived and went to work collecting evidence in and around the entrance to the building.

Plain clothes officers also went door-to-door speaking with neighbours.

One neighbour who spoke to The P&J said she had lived there for 40 years and “had never seen anything like it before”.

Another said that while Tillydrone doesn’t have the best reputation noting several major incidents over the years there are “decent people” living there but you do get some “idiots”.

Since the incident, a 30-year-old woman has been charged and appeared before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.