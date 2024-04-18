‘I’m so numb’: Sister of woman who died in Tillydrone incident pays tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I’m so numb’: Sister of woman who died in Tillydrone incident pays tribute

Sara Irvine, 34, died following an incident at a property on Auchinleck Road on Wednesday.

By Ross Hempseed
Sara Irvine has been named locally as the woman who died following an incident in Tillydrone. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Sara Irvine has been named locally as the woman who died following an incident in Tillydrone. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

A woman who died after an incident at a property in Tillydrone earlier this week has been named locally as Sara Irvine.

The incident was first reported to police in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed a 34-year-old woman had been taken to hospital but had tragically died at short time later.

The woman has now been named locally as Sara Irvine.

Police are currently investigating what happened.

Family of Sara left in shock

This afternoon speaking to The Press and Journal, Sara’s sister Sophie Irvine paid tribute to her beloved sister.

She said: “I still cannot believe the news. My sister was my best friend.

“I am so broken to the point I am so numb.

“Sara – until we see each other again, I love you so blinking much.”

Police enter a building in Tillydrone where a woman died.
The flats were taped off. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What do we know?

At around 2.30am on Wednesday, April 17, police responded to a disturbance at a block of flats on Auchinleck Road in Tillydrone.

Neighbours recalled seeing nine police vehicles parked in and around the junction at Gort Road.

In the early morning, police cordoned off the entire block of flats, with parents and children forced to walk past the scene on their way to school.

Later in the day, a forensics team arrived and went to work collecting evidence in and around the entrance to the building.

Plain clothes officers also went door-to-door speaking with neighbours.

One neighbour who spoke to The P&J said she had lived there for 40 years and “had never seen anything like it before”.

Another said that while Tillydrone doesn’t have the best reputation noting several major incidents over the years there are “decent people” living there but you do get some “idiots”.

Since the incident, a 30-year-old woman has been charged and appeared before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Woman to appear in court over Tillydrone death

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bounty Competitions to renovate the historic church. Image: Bounty Competitions.
Bounty Competitions to return derelict Foggie church 'to its former glory'
Paul Clarkson was handed a prison sentence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Exclusive: Drug-dealing Aberdeen pub boss Paul Clarkson ordered to forfeit £65,000
The singles took in views of Dunnottar Castle as they searched for romance.
Singles walk success: 100 lonely hearts explore Stonehaven to meet their match
Cannabis farm uncovered at Fraserburgh property. Image: Shutterstock.
Large cannabis farm found in Fraserburgh
Lynne McIntyre and Adam McLaughlin share their thoughts on Union Street roadworks.
Are Union Street roadworks a trade 'killer' or the start of bright new future?
Asian woman holding a sushi with chopsticks to eat.
Japan's growing appetite for Scottish mackerel helps our fishers and processors
Patryk Pogodzinski, who knocked out a woman's tootth on an Aberdeen street
Man knocked out woman's tooth during brawl on Aberdeen street
Officers at the scene of the incident in Tillydrone. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Woman to appear in court over Tillydrone death
Alex Dowall.
FBI-trained former detective to lead fight against fraud and cyber crime in Aberdeen
Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen deals aid Scottish commercial property market recovery