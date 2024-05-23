Laura gives Stonehaven home a beautiful makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Laura gives Stonehaven home a beautiful makeover

Perseverance paid off for Laura Beeton who has completely transformed her property into a beautiful home complete with a hot tub cabin.

By Rosemary Lowne
Megray Row, pictured, has been beautifully renovated by Laura Beeton.
Megray Row, pictured, has been beautifully renovated by Laura Beeton. Image: Aberdein Considine

Who: Laura Beeton and her three-year-old teacup yorkie Bella.

What: A beautifully renovated detached, five-bedroom home.

Where: Nestled within a small, quiet cul-de-sac in the sought after Glenury Estate of Stonehaven.

Laura Beeton at her renovated home in Stonehaven.
Laura Beeton has enjoyed renovating her wonderful home in Stonehaven. Image: Laura Beeton

As told to Rosemary Lowne

“I had been living in a semi-detached property but I was looking for a house that was larger for my family and which could also be a project for me.

I came across this house on the ASPC website which at the time was rented out as the owners lived abroad.

When I viewed the house, I was excited to see that it had fantastic views over the harbour and that it was in a corner plot with ample parking.

Living room in the Stonehaven property, featuring large windows and an electric fireplace.
Relax in style in this fantastic space. Image: Aberdein Considine

I also loved the fact that it was located in a quiet cul-de-sac with no-through traffic and it was also just a short walk to the beach and shops.

Unusually it had been built back to front with the bay window facing the back garden.

As the property had been rented it needed to be totally refreshed.

So I bought the property 10 years ago and started renovating it straight away.

Stylish kitchen and dining area in the renovated Stonehaven home.
The kitchen/diner is undoubtedly the beating heart of the home. Image: Aberdein Considine

For the first part of the renovation, I focused on the garden.

It was mainly grass so it had to be removed and replaced with stones and large raised planters plus a new drainage system was installed and new decking.

The kitchen was next to be replaced with new units installed and the fridge freezer was relocated.

Bright lounge area at 2 Megray Row.
Curl up on the sofa with a good book in this stylish lounge area. Image: Aberdein Considine

In the living room, which was originally two rooms, I converted that into one larger room with a floor to ceiling window facing the front and I got new flooring fitted throughout and replaced the gas fire with an electric one.

On the lower level, I had a smart toilet installed while upstairs, two shower rooms were replaced and I had a jacuzzi bath installed in one of them.

Spacious bathroom at the renovated Stonehaven home.
This sleek bathroom gives off boutique hotel vibes. Image: Aberdein Considine

Outside, I put in a hard wood hot tub cabin with a six-seater hot tub and the garage was converted into a large airy room with vaulted ceilings, patio doors to the decking area plus a shower room.

This area could be used in a number of ways but right now it’s a bedroom/ living room.

In terms of interiors, I really wanted to have a plain rustic look with neutral colours throughout.

A bedroom at the Stonehaven property, with a stylish dark feature wall.
The dark tones create a gothic feel to this beautiful bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine

In the kitchen, I used a Dulux shade called White Mist and I left the original wallpaper in the hall and landing as I liked the pale yellow pattern and I was mindful that this wasn’t my forever home.

Furniture wise, I bought a few things from Annie Mo’s and the wood shop in Inverbervie while I sourced sofas from Inverurie.

A hard wood hot tub cabin with a six-seater hot tub at the renovated Stonehaven home
Visualise yourself relaxing in the hot tub with a refreshing drink in hand. Image: Aberdein Considine

For me, the greatest challenge was definitely the garage conversion as we were ready to start work but then Covid restrictions were brought in so a six-month job actually turned into a two-year project.

During that time, we had difficulty sourcing materials and the price of everything I needed sky rocketed but I don’t believe I could have done anything differently as I didn’t see it coming.

Spacious back garden at 2 Megray Row.
The low maintenance garden is the perfect place to soak up the rays. Image: Aberdein Considine

All the renovations apart from the garage worked out perfectly.

I really love this property, especially the views and the fact that it’s a south facing location with easy access to the AWPR and the town.

Also, this house is facing an angle so it’s very private.

I am now looking to downsize to a smaller property as my family have moved out and I don’t need a five-bedroom house so I am looking for a smaller project.

My advice for anyone undertaking a similar project would be to get the best architect and also be prepared for planning applications to take a while.”

Summer house at the renovated Stonehaven home
The summer house is a serene sanctuary. Image: Aberdein Considine

2 Megray Row, Stonehaven, is on the market for offers over £365,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01569 766166 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

If you would like your home to feature, simply email features@eveningexpress.co.uk

 

More from Property

Broomhill Country House outside.
'Outstanding' Highland home with eight bedrooms and room for 14 cars on the market
Cullen Methodist Church. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice.
Church in picturesque Moray village on sale for bargain price
Braeside is a contemporary country home brimming with style, space and spectacular views.
Local joiner Barry Smith puts the amazing home he built near Inverurie on the…
Woodlands was designed by the architect Alexander Ross in 1863. Image: Galbraith.
Victorian home on banks of the River Ness on sale for £1.25 million
Woodlands in Inverness is one of the amazing homes on the market this week.
Six sensational homes on the market from Inverurie to Inverness
12 Mile-End Avenue is a brimming with charm and character.
Stuart and Louise put their own stamp on attractive Aberdeen apartment
Whitewood sits on North Beach Road, at Balmedie, Aberdeen.
Stunning Balmedie Beach property is architect-designed with five bedrooms
2
Lady Carbisdale has raised a court action against SSEN
Carbisdale Castle owner goes to court over SSEN plans for power line she says…
Mill of Beltie near Banchory is one of the exceptional homes on the market.
Six superb homes on the market from Banchory to Beauly
Urquhart Castle, near Inverness
Five spectacular castles all within an hour's drive of Inverness

Conversation