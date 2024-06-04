‘It’s one of a kind’: Readers praise ‘strange’ and ‘unique’ Storybook Glen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s one of a kind’: Readers praise ‘strange’ and ‘unique’ Storybook Glen

Around 300 of you commented, many using the word "iconic" to describe arguably the north-east's most famous – and oddest – children's attraction.

By Calum Petrie
Storybook Glen in Maryculter outside Aberdeen. Image: Sabina Nowotny
Storybook Glen in Maryculter outside Aberdeen. Image: Sabina Nowotny

Hundreds of you reacted to our piece on the bizarre yet wonderful world of Storybook Glen.

More than 300 of you commented, many using the word “iconic” to describe arguably the north-east’s most famous – and oddest – children’s attraction.

P&J journalist Calum Petrie took his kids to Storybook Glen – now known as The Den & The Glen – for the first time since he went there as a nipper in the 1980s.

Readers’ comments were overwhelmingly positive, while recognising the peculiar appearance of many of the statuettes.

There were several tongue-in-cheek references to the less-than-lifelike nature of some of the characters.

“I still go to therapy on a weekly basis after being traumatised,” said Gary Noble.

“It should be called Scarybook Glen,” said Vicky Young, while Fiona Hay suggested “Horror Book Glen.”

And Liam Lindsay described it as a “fibreglass portal to hell”.

Bart Simpson attraction at Storybook Glen.
Bart Simpson. Image: Sabina Nowotny

Storybook Glen: Known globally, loved locally

Storybook Glen has grown exponentially over the years.

Having originally included characters and features from nursery rhymes and fairy tales, there are now 90 statuettes including more modern characters like Peppa Pig and Shrek.

But with growth has come scrutiny, and Storybook Glen has unfortunately come in for its share of ridicule since the turn of the century.

A brutal 2015 review in VICE magazine went viral across the UK, after Aberdonian journalist Euan Davidson tried to relive his youth by visiting Storybook Glen for the first time as an adult.

A couple of years later, though, Storybook Glen went truly global.

Its representation of Barney the Dinosaur was so…different, that it ultimately became a world-famous meme.

The real Barney and his Storybook Glen counterpart.
The real Barney…and his Storybook Glen counterpart. Image: Sabina Nowotny/Shutterstock

Reader Emma Cheung said Storybook Glen remained a “TikTok sensation among teens.”

‘Storybook Glen holds a special place in my heart’

But the vast majority of you simply reminisced over your own childhood memories there, and celebrated the fact that your own kids – and grandkids – love it just as much.

Mike Scotland said: “What they have done there is absolutely incredible.

“Bringing a whole world to life for thousands of kids over the years, and adults too. My kids have gone there for years and love it.

“I think those who work relentlessly to keep it running for all this time deserve an award of some kind for continuing to provide a space for families to create amazing memories that last a lifetime.”

Humpty Dumpty statuette at the Maryculter children's park.
Humpty Dumpty has been there from the very start, 40 years ago. Image: Sabina Nowotny

Peter Mitchell said: “I was there the other day with family and it brought back floods of memories from my childhood.

“I was so glad to now make ones with my own children – who absolutely loved it.

“We can’t wait to go back, it’s unique and definitely one-of-a-kind.

“It holds a special place in my heart. A fantastic day out for all.”

Fiona Stewart said: “Storybook Glen has so many memories for parents, children and grandchildren.

“It is what it is, and it works. Sure, some areas could be improved but take it or leave it.

“Don’t put Storybook Glen down – we’ve had enough things taken away from Aberdeen.”

‘A great time, every time’

Geoff Scotland said: “We go regularly with our grandchildren, as we did with our children.

“They love the freedom there, recognising some of the characters, having picnics, and using their imagination.

“No need for iPads or tablets. Thank you Storybook Glen.”

Shrek at Storybook Glen.
Shrek. Image: Sabina Nowotny

David MacDonald said: “My kids all love it, as I did as a boy.

“Yes, some exhibits are a bit strange, but that’s what adds to its uniqueness.”

Ryan Spriggs said: “I think it’s great value for money – you’re not limited to 60-90 minutes. Take a picnic and let the kids have fun. We spent four to five hours there last time.”

Katie Forbes said she “loved it as a child and my kids love it now.”

While Carol Knight said simply: “Me and my family love Storybook Glen. A great time, every time.”

