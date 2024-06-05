Sean Wallace: The £1 million-plus loan question facing Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: The £1 million-plus loan question facing Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen had more than £1m of signings out on loan last season in Vicente Besuijen, Pape Habib Gueye and Jayden Richardson.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Pieter van der Woude/Orange Pictures/Shutterstock (14362367aq) Vicente Besuijen of FC Emmen looks on during the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie match between FC Emmen and SC Cambuur at De Oude Meerdijk on February 23, 2024 in Emmen, Netherlands. FC Emmen v SC Cambuur - Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie, De Oude Meerdijk, Emmen, Netherlands - 23 Feb 2024
Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen was chasing promotion with loan club FC Emmen. Image: Shutterstock.
By Sean Wallace

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin will have to address the club’s £1milllion-plus loan conundrum during his first transfer window at Pittodrie.

The Dons had players the club had spent £1.2m on out on loan last season – that is a lot of investment for minimal return.

Now Thelin must decide whether Vicente Besuijen, Pape Habib Gueye and Jayden Richardson have any future at the club.

Signed for £400,000 from ADO Den Haag in January 2022, Besuijen was on loan at Dutch club FC Emmen last season.

Right-back Richardson, signed for £300,000 from Nottingham Forest in summer 2022, spent last term on loan at Stockport and Colchester.

A £500,000 signing from Belgian top-flight KV Kortrijk last summer, striker Gueye joined Norwegian Eliteserien side Kristiansund BK on loan in February until July,

That is £1.2m of expenditure plying their trade away from Pittodrie.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image; Bildbyran
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image: Bildbyran

One of Thelin’s priorities during the pre-season will be to decide if Besuijen, Gueye or Richardson have any future under his new regime.

Besuijen has two years remaining on his Pittodrie contract, but recently admitted “mentally, I had a very hard time at Aberdeen.”

Gueye also has two years left on his contract, with Richardson in his final year.

Winger Besuijen has offered the most compelling argument to reignite his faltering Aberdeen career under new boss Thelin.

The 23-year-old made a huge impression at Eerste Divisie club FC Emmen.

Vicente Besuijen of FC Emmen battles for the ball with Milan Smit of SC Cambuur during the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie match. Image: Shutterstock

Besuijen scored in seven of eight games, and also pitched in with an assist, in Emmen’s run to the semi-finals of the promotion play-offs.

The attacker scored in the first leg of the semi-final – a 1-1 draw with NAC Breda.

However, Emmen lost the second leg 3-0.

New Aberdeen manager Thelin played a counter-attacking game at Elfsborg with a lot of onus on creative, fast wingers.

Besuijen could certainly fit into that system and he impressed in his first six months at Aberdeen before falling out of favour under former boss Jim Goodwin.

Attacker Besuijen has not featured for Aberdeen since the disastrous 1-0 Scottish Cup loss to non-league Darvel under Goodwin January 23, 2023.

It will be a clean slate for Besuijen under Swede Thelin.

And it will be fascinating to see if he grabs it this summer by continuing the form he displayed on loan back in his homeland.

Aberdeen’s Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16 2022. Image: SNS.

Striker Gueye, meanwhile, will return to Pittodrie next month after his loan spell in Norway.

The 24-year-old has only started one game for the Dons since his big money move last summer – that was the  2-2 Europa Conference League draw away to HJK Helsinki. And Gueye was substituted off at half-time in that match.

Gueye has only had 132 minutes of first team action for the Dons.

However, the striker has been scoring for Kristiansund BK in the Norwegian top-flight.

Gueye netted in the 3-1 defeat of Sarpsborg on Sunday to take his tally to four goals in 11 games.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye in action for the Dons at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Pape Habib Gueye in action for the Dons at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

The Senegalese striker will surely get the chance to prove himself under Thelin this summer.

It could also hinge on whether or not star striker Bojan Miovski, who netted 26 goals last season, remains at Pittodrie beyond the summer transfer window.

Clubs across Europe are monitoring Miovski with the view to a summer swoop.

But with Miovski contracted until summer 2026, the Dons, and Thelin, are in control of that situation.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye warms up before the match in Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye warms up before the match in Helsinki. Image: SNS.

Full-back Richardson may face a battle to resurrect his Aberdeen career, however.

The 23-year-old Englishman spent the first half of last season on loan at English League Two Stockport, starting only five games.

In January, he switched to League Two Colchester, where he started nine times.

Nicky Devlin is in possession of that right-back berth at Aberdeen and started 51 games for the Dons last season.

With more than £1m worth of signings out on loan last season that is a massive investment with no return – and Thelin must decide whether they have a future at Aberdeen or not.

 

