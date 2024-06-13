Fraserburgh man handed extended driving ban after drunken trip to buy cigarettes

A Fraserburgh man has been banned for three years after being caught driving almost five times the limit on his way to buy cigarettes.

Graeme Donald, 33, was pulled over just before 2.30am on the morning of December 29 last year after his car was seen swerving around.

Donald was stopped in his black Vauxhall Zafira on Fraserburgh’s Gallowhill Road by police on a mobile patrol.

Fiscal depute Allan Townsend told Peterhead Sheriff Court that the officers saw Donald swerve his car across the road, adding: “The officers approached the driver’s side door where Donald, who was the only occupant of the car, was giving off a strong smell of alcohol.

Struggling with break-up

“They said he was slurring his words and a roadside breath test was carried out. He was cautioned and charged and then provided a lower reading of 107mg at 3am.”

Donald pled guilty to the charge of drink-driving and his defence agent Stuart Flowerdew told the court his client had been drinking “through the course of the evening”.

“He got into his car to get cigarettes from the shop,” Mr Flowerdew continued.

“He had been going through a breakdown in a relationship and there are children involved. He had not seen them over the Christmas and New Year period.

“He was struggling with that.”

Mr Flowerdew said Donald, who works at an ice factory, had previous driving convictions and was aware a ban would be inevitable.

Extended disqualification

Sheriff Craig Findlater said it was a “fairly high reading” for the court, and said the circumstances given for Donald’s situation “explained but does not excuse”.

He mentioned his previous conviction and said: “Driving with alcohol, that action not only puts your life at risk, but also other road users at risk.

“An extended disqualification of three years is mandatory in this case.”

He banned Donald from driving for 40 months but discounted that to 36 months due to his plea of guilty.

Donald was also referred to the Drink Driving Rehabilitation Course, which if completed, will reduce his disqualification to 27 months.

Donald, of Gallowhill Road, Fraserburgh, was also fined £720.