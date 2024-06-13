Fraserburgh man handed extended driving ban after drunken trip to buy cigarettes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh man handed extended driving ban after drunken trip to buy cigarettes

Graeme Donald was swerving his car across the road when police stopped him in the early hours of the morning.

By Joanne Warnock
Graeme Donald pled guilty to drink driving at Peterhead Sheriff Court
Graeme Donald appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A Fraserburgh man has been banned for three years after being caught driving almost five times the limit on his way to buy cigarettes.

Graeme Donald, 33, was pulled over just before 2.30am on the morning of December 29 last year after his car was seen swerving around.

Donald was stopped in his black Vauxhall Zafira on Fraserburgh’s Gallowhill Road by police on a mobile patrol.

Fiscal depute Allan Townsend told Peterhead Sheriff Court that the officers saw Donald swerve his car across the road, adding: “The officers approached the driver’s side door where Donald, who was the only occupant of the car, was giving off a strong smell of alcohol.

Struggling with break-up

“They said he was slurring his words and a roadside breath test was carried out. He was cautioned and charged and then provided a lower reading of 107mg at 3am.”

Donald pled guilty to the charge of drink-driving and his defence agent Stuart Flowerdew told the court his client had been drinking “through the course of the evening”.

“He got into his car to get cigarettes from the shop,” Mr Flowerdew continued.

“He had been going through a breakdown in a relationship and there are children involved. He had not seen them over the Christmas and New Year period.

“He was struggling with that.”

Mr Flowerdew said Donald, who works at an ice factory, had previous driving convictions and was aware a ban would be inevitable.

Extended disqualification

Sheriff Craig Findlater said it was a “fairly high reading” for the court, and said the circumstances given for Donald’s situation “explained but does not excuse”.

He mentioned his previous conviction and said: “Driving with alcohol, that action not only puts your life at risk, but also other road users at risk.

“An extended disqualification of three years is mandatory in this case.”

He banned Donald from driving for 40 months but discounted that to 36 months due to his plea of guilty.

Donald was also referred to the Drink Driving Rehabilitation Course, which if completed, will reduce his disqualification to 27 months.

Donald, of Gallowhill Road, Fraserburgh, was also fined £720.

 

