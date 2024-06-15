Resident X to rethink ‘family-friendly zone’ following Scotland v Germany match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Resident X to rethink ‘family-friendly zone’ following Scotland v Germany match

The venue held a viewing party with hundreds of people turning out to watch the first Euro match.

Hundreds turned out to watch the match. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.
Hundreds turned out to watch the match. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed

Resident X has announced they will change their offering for future Euro 2024 matches following criticism from last night’s Scotland game.

The Marischal Square venue hosted a Euro 2024 fan zone for supporters to watch the highly-anticipated Scotland vs Germany – the tournament’s first match.

Hundreds turned out after owners created a dedicated fan zone where football lovers could come and support Scotland without making the long trip to Germany.

The owners billed it as a “family-friendly fan zone” with tickets costing £5, including a free drink. The event sold out very quickly.

While fans watched Scotland’s agonising loss, 5-1, to Germany, families complained about seating arrangements, which have been addressed by the venue’s owners.

In a post to social media, Resident X said that while many people enjoyed their time watching the match, they received complaints “all from families”.

Fans watch the massive screen set up at Resident X. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The statement read: “We could have filled this venue four times over with ticket demand from adults only and people that would spend money behind the bar.

“We decided to try and make it family-friendly and allow families to enjoy together. Possibly a mistake.

“Police Scotland got involved and wanted a distinct family area and segregation for the children to protect children from harm.”

Resident X wanted to make the fan zone ‘family-friendly’

It goes on to say they could not allow children into the main area in case of serious injury due to crushing or trampling, explaining the crowd could be “lively” at times.

Therefore, the owners had to create a family area at the back of the venue where they “could see mostly”.

The statement added: “For the people that are saying their kids couldn’t see, how would they have seen anything in a crowd of people, where some of you wanted them to be? All they would have seen were backs and behinds.

While many enjoyed themselves, some complained about the view from the back. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

“And the amount of times we were told that people paid “good money” for this is a joke. It was £5 and you got it back in a free drink.

“These events cost thousands of pounds to put on and again, could have been covered by adults not complaining.”

In future, Resident X says it will limit tickets to the next few games of the Euros and will “try something else” next time.

Resident X is one of three fan zones for people to watch the Euros in Aberdeen, along with Codona’s and the OGV Taproom.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Picture shows (L-R): James Erwin, Jacob Campbell, Catriona Tanner, Dallas King, Murray Dawson in Screen 1 at the Belmont Cinema in Aberdeen.
Exclusive: Inside the Belmont Cinema as images reveal new look planned for Aberdeen venue
2
Let's go Scotland! Supplied by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In pictures: Scotland fans pack out Aberdeen pubs and fan zone for Germany opener
Gerald Lobley with chess board.
Aberdeenshire man dubbed 'Scotland's King of Chess' made MBE
Ian Gatt, CBE, was born with the smell of the sea in his nostrils.
Inverurie's Ian Gatt 'humbled' as he's made a CBE for services to fishing
Ross Haggart will receive the King's Fire Service Medal and Rebecca Allen will be made BEM. Image: DC Thomson
King's Birthday Honours: The 15 recipients from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Jane Spiers, former chief executive of Aberdeen
Former Aberdeen Performing Arts chief made an OBE after 'lifetime' of work in the…
Passnegers cheers as their treated to a pipe solo en route to Munich. Image: Gully Singh.
Peterculter piper goes viral with Euro 2024-themed solo on flight to Germany
Charlie Reid pictured with his arms folding leaning against his colourful takeaway van.
Fraserburgh pizzeria to close just seven months after opening
The video also captures the moment strangers stopped and rushed to help him at the roadside
VIDEO: Terrifying moment HGV driver has stroke behind the wheel on the A90
Why doesn't Aberdeen have a rooftop bar?
Does Aberdeen city centre need a rooftop bar? We list 9 possible spots

Conversation