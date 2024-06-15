Resident X to rethink ‘family-friendly zone’ following Scotland v Germany match

Resident X has announced they will change their offering for future Euro 2024 matches following criticism from last night’s Scotland game.

The Marischal Square venue hosted a Euro 2024 fan zone for supporters to watch the highly-anticipated Scotland vs Germany – the tournament’s first match.

Hundreds turned out after owners created a dedicated fan zone where football lovers could come and support Scotland without making the long trip to Germany.

The owners billed it as a “family-friendly fan zone” with tickets costing £5, including a free drink. The event sold out very quickly.

While fans watched Scotland’s agonising loss, 5-1, to Germany, families complained about seating arrangements, which have been addressed by the venue’s owners.

In a post to social media, Resident X said that while many people enjoyed their time watching the match, they received complaints “all from families”.

The statement read: “We could have filled this venue four times over with ticket demand from adults only and people that would spend money behind the bar.

“We decided to try and make it family-friendly and allow families to enjoy together. Possibly a mistake.

“Police Scotland got involved and wanted a distinct family area and segregation for the children to protect children from harm.”

Resident X wanted to make the fan zone ‘family-friendly’

It goes on to say they could not allow children into the main area in case of serious injury due to crushing or trampling, explaining the crowd could be “lively” at times.

Therefore, the owners had to create a family area at the back of the venue where they “could see mostly”.

The statement added: “For the people that are saying their kids couldn’t see, how would they have seen anything in a crowd of people, where some of you wanted them to be? All they would have seen were backs and behinds.

“And the amount of times we were told that people paid “good money” for this is a joke. It was £5 and you got it back in a free drink.

“These events cost thousands of pounds to put on and again, could have been covered by adults not complaining.”

In future, Resident X says it will limit tickets to the next few games of the Euros and will “try something else” next time.

Resident X is one of three fan zones for people to watch the Euros in Aberdeen, along with Codona’s and the OGV Taproom.