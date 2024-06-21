‘I attempted to murder my wife’: Man who tried to strangle wife called police to report himself

A man lost his temper and grabbed his wife’s throat – then phoned the police and told them he’d tried to murder her.

Ceinan Hardcastle, who is also known by the first name Rhys, became violent during an argument with his partner at their address in Aberdeen.

Following the incident, the woman went for a walk to put some distance between them.

When she returned, Hardcastle, 24, decided to phone the police himself to report what he’d done.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the couple had been in a relationship for around nine years when the incident happened on December 9 at their address on Great Northern Road.

She said: “The accused and complainer were within the bedroom when an argument broke out.

“As she was sitting on the bed, the accused pushed her onto the bed and pinned her arms down.”

The woman attempted to break free and asked Hardcastle to leave but he refused.

The fiscal went on: “He responded by placing his hands around her throat in an attempt to strangle her.”

‘It was a momentary loss of control’

Fortunately, the woman’s breathing was not restricted and she did not lose consciousness.

When Hardcastle again refused to leave, the woman opted to remove herself from the situation by going for a walk.

And when she returned, Hardcastle contacted the police himself to report the earlier incident.

He told them: “I attempted to murder my wife. I grabbed her by the throat. I don’t know what I was doing.”

Hardcastle, whose address was given in court papers as Canal Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said: “He contacted the police himself having reflected on what took place.

“It was a momentary loss of control.”

Mr Burnett said a social work report set out a number of difficulties facing Hardcastle and various agencies assisting with them.

He added that the couple’s relationship was continuing.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston imposed a 12-month supervision order.

