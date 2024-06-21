‘I attempted to murder my wife’: Man who tried to strangle wife called police to report himself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I attempted to murder my wife’: Man who tried to strangle wife called police to report himself

Ceinan Hardcastle, who is also known by the first name Rhys, became violent during an argument with his partner at their address in Aberdeen.

By Reporter
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A man lost his temper and grabbed his wife’s throat – then phoned the police and told them he’d tried to murder her.

Following the incident, the woman went for a walk to put some distance between them.

When she returned, Hardcastle, 24, decided to phone the police himself to report what he’d done.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the couple had been in a relationship for around nine years when the incident happened on December 9 at their address on Great Northern Road.

She said: “The accused and complainer were within the bedroom when an argument broke out.

“As she was sitting on the bed, the accused pushed her onto the bed and pinned her arms down.”

The woman attempted to break free and asked Hardcastle to leave but he refused.

The fiscal went on: “He responded by placing his hands around her throat in an attempt to strangle her.”

‘It was a momentary loss of control’

Fortunately, the woman’s breathing was not restricted and she did not lose consciousness.

When Hardcastle again refused to leave, the woman opted to remove herself from the situation by going for a walk.

And when she returned, Hardcastle contacted the police himself to report the earlier incident.

He told them: “I attempted to murder my wife. I grabbed her by the throat. I don’t know what I was doing.”

Hardcastle, whose address was given in court papers as Canal Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said: “He contacted the police himself having reflected on what took place.

“It was a momentary loss of control.”

Mr Burnett said a social work report set out a number of difficulties facing Hardcastle and various agencies assisting with them.

He added that the couple’s relationship was continuing.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston imposed a 12-month supervision order.

