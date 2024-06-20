Three in court after £35,000 drugs bust in Aberdeen’s west end

Three people have appeared in court after £35,000 of drugs were seized during police raids on three west-end properties in Aberdeen.

Officers recovered the Class A drugs and a four-figure sum of money after searching properties in Esslemont Avenue and Granton Place on Wednesday.

Rory Morgan, 31, of Aberdeen is accused of being concerned with the supply of a controlled drug and intentionally obstructing a police officer in the exercise of their powers.

Dean Alford, 30, of no fixed abode and 23-year-old Zaleeshka Javed from Kent are also charged with the same two alleged offences.

The trio all appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday, when they made no plea and were committed for further examination.

Arrests after county lines drug dealing targeted

Alford was remanded in custody and will reappear in the dock within the next eight days.

Morgan and Javed were both granted bail and told to return on a date still to be confirmed.

They were all arrested as part of a police operation against alleged county lines drug dealing.

After search warrants were executed on the Aberdeen addresses, Detective Constable Daniel Connelly urged anyone with concerns or information about the sale and supply of drugs in their area to contact Police Scotland.

‘Illegal substances have harmful impact on communities’

“We are committed to tackling the supply of illegal substances which have a harmful impact on our communities,” he said.

“Investigations like this underline our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We continue to work with partner agencies to make our streets safer,” the Det Insp added.

