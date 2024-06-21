Lossiemouth couple admit drug dealing operation in town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Lossiemouth couple admit drug dealing operation in town

Stevan Sanders and Eleanor Fletcher's home was raided and police found cocaine along with incriminating text messages from customers.

By Joanne Warnock
A Lossiemouth couple have admitted dealing cocaine in the town.

Stevan Sanders, 35, pleaded guilty to supplying the class A drug with accomplice Eleanor Fletcher, 35, and has now been jailed.

Sanders appeared via video link at Elgin Sheriff Court, having been put on remand for another matter, the court was told.

Police had raided their Cromarty Place address in November 2022 and found a large amount of cash and 2.6 grams of cocaine.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that Sanders and Fletcher were home alone when police turned up on November 11 and found £1,740 in a bedside cabinet.

“There were also wraps of white powder found,” Ms Silver said. “Miss Fletcher said they belonged to her and were for personal use.

“Tests were carried out and they were found to contain cocaine.”

Drug dealing text messages

The court heard how both Sanders and Fletcher’s mobile phones were analysed and messages about drug deals were found.

“There was an array of messages,” Ms Silver went on, reading out some of the exchanges.

“Have you got?”, said one, with Fletcher replying “aye”. The sender then said: “one gram and do you deliver?”

Deliveries were arranged and a price of £100 was paid, the court was told.

Fletcher’s defence agent Robert Cruickshank said his client was a first offender and has since made efforts to distance herself from drugs and Sanders.

“This has been hanging over her for some time,” Mr Cruickshank said. “Any previous offending was related to road traffic matters.

“She recognises the serious nature of this offending.”

‘Mr Sanders realises how foolish he has been’

Speaking from the dock, Fletcher said she no longer had contact with Sanders.

Sanders’ defence agent Matthew O’Neill noted that his client was appearing from custody, being on remand for another matter.

He said: “I appreciate the court can only impose one sentence today.

“Mr Sanders realises how foolish he has been. The time he has spent in his current location has been of benefit to him.”

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov sentenced Fletcher, of Cromarty Place, to 12 months under supervision, as a direct alternative to jail.

Sanders, whose address was given as HMP Lowmoss, was sentenced to 145 days in prison.

 

