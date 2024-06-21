Lossiemouth couple admit drug dealing operation in town

A Lossiemouth couple have admitted dealing cocaine in the town.

Stevan Sanders, 35, pleaded guilty to supplying the class A drug with accomplice Eleanor Fletcher, 35, and has now been jailed.

Sanders appeared via video link at Elgin Sheriff Court, having been put on remand for another matter, the court was told.

Police had raided their Cromarty Place address in November 2022 and found a large amount of cash and 2.6 grams of cocaine.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that Sanders and Fletcher were home alone when police turned up on November 11 and found £1,740 in a bedside cabinet.

“There were also wraps of white powder found,” Ms Silver said. “Miss Fletcher said they belonged to her and were for personal use.

“Tests were carried out and they were found to contain cocaine.”

Drug dealing text messages

The court heard how both Sanders and Fletcher’s mobile phones were analysed and messages about drug deals were found.

“There was an array of messages,” Ms Silver went on, reading out some of the exchanges.

“Have you got?”, said one, with Fletcher replying “aye”. The sender then said: “one gram and do you deliver?”

Deliveries were arranged and a price of £100 was paid, the court was told.

Fletcher’s defence agent Robert Cruickshank said his client was a first offender and has since made efforts to distance herself from drugs and Sanders.

“This has been hanging over her for some time,” Mr Cruickshank said. “Any previous offending was related to road traffic matters.

“She recognises the serious nature of this offending.”

‘Mr Sanders realises how foolish he has been’

Speaking from the dock, Fletcher said she no longer had contact with Sanders.

Sanders’ defence agent Matthew O’Neill noted that his client was appearing from custody, being on remand for another matter.

He said: “I appreciate the court can only impose one sentence today.

“Mr Sanders realises how foolish he has been. The time he has spent in his current location has been of benefit to him.”

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov sentenced Fletcher, of Cromarty Place, to 12 months under supervision, as a direct alternative to jail.

Sanders, whose address was given as HMP Lowmoss, was sentenced to 145 days in prison.