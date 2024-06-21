Watch: Video shows dramatic moment fire burst through roof of historic Elgin hotel

Dramatic video footage has revealed the moment flames burst through the roof in the fire at Ladyhill House in Elgin.

Emergency services battled the blaze through the night at the much-loved venue and hotel accommodation.

Police have launched an investigation with detectives spotted surveying the property this afternoon.

Now video footage has revealed the moment flames burst through the roof of the 19th Century B-listed property.

Eyewitnesses describe battle to save Ladyhill House from fire

Seven fire crews were called to the emergency incident at Ladyhill House in Elgin when the blaze was at its peak in the early hours of this morning.

It is understood the fire took hold in an annex to the main hotel, which is also used as accommodation.

Neighbours told the Press and Journal the building is regularly used by crews working temporarily in the area with several believed to be staying there the night of the incident.

Several watched the fire unfold from their bedroom windows as up to 40 firefighters battled the flames.

One side: “It was the blue flashing lights that woke us up. When we looked out the window we could see the back of the already alight and then it come through the roof.

“You could see the fire service up on the hill with their main hose spraying water on it from above. Then they brought another hose round and in through the building.”

Residents reported seeing fire crews wearing breathing equipment enter Ladyhill House to try and protect the Elgin landmark.

Some fire crews were also stationed on the nearby A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road during the operation with traffic diverted.

Another neighbour said: “There were fire crews everywhere. The whole car park was full of them.

“We were told it was a small fire, but it looked pretty large to us.”

One of Elgin’s most historic hotels

Today Ladyhill House is primarily used as short-term accommodation for workers staying in the area temporarily.

The hotel is listed on AirBNB as being “ideal for contractors” with reviews praising the hosts for their hospitality and venue for its affordability.

Locals described the premises as busy with contractors and NHS workers throughout the year.

Its history stretches as far back as 1811, with 1853 inscribed above the door to mark when additions were made.

Steps leading up to the front door from Hill Terrace are believed to have been made from stone scavenged from Elgin Cathedral long before it was protected.

Historic Environment Scotland has it on its B-listed register due to its “piazza-style” and neo-Romanesque features.

However, Ladyhill House is most popularly remembered as a drinking destination in the 60s, 70s and 80s. It became particularly popular due to it opening on a Sunday, which was unusual at the time.

Neighbours and social media users have shared memories of the bar, named El Cid, in the hours following the fire.

Steve Inch wrote: “Great memories of some great nights in the Cid in the mid 70s.

“It used to be meet up in the Newmarket to start the night, quick stop at the White Horse, up to the Cid until closing time (10pm in those days) and then up to the Brae for ‘after hours’.”

One neighbour described significant restoration work taking place at Ladyhill House in recent years.

She said: “They’ve done so much work to it, stripping it right the way back. You could see all the old walls.

“They’ve done so much work on it, I’m sure they’ll be devastated.”

Police investigating Elgin fire

Police in Elgin have confirmed they have launched an investigation into the Ladyhill House fire.

Photographs from the scene show the roof of the annex has been almost completely destroyed with the interior now exposed to the elements.

Meanwhile, windows have been opened into the main part of the building to allow smoke to escape.

Fire crews were called to the building at about 1.50am today with it only brought under control at about 5.10am.

Detective Sergeant Keith Rennie said: “I’m keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time and saw anything which may assist our investigation.

“I’d also ask drivers with dashcams to review footage from the area and bring anything of significance you’ve captured to our attention.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0281 of June 21.