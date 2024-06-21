Watch: Video shows dramatic moment fire burst through roof of historic Elgin hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch: Video shows dramatic moment fire burst through roof of historic Elgin hotel

Ladyhill House is one of the most historic hotels in Elgin and was home to the fondly remembered El Cid bar.

By David Mackay

Dramatic video footage has revealed the moment flames burst through the roof in the fire at Ladyhill House in Elgin.

Emergency services battled the blaze through the night at the much-loved venue and hotel accommodation.

Police have launched an investigation with detectives spotted surveying the property this afternoon.

Now video footage has revealed the moment flames burst through the roof of the 19th Century B-listed property.

Eyewitnesses describe battle to save Ladyhill House from fire

Seven fire crews were called to the emergency incident at Ladyhill House in Elgin when the blaze was at its peak in the early hours of this morning.

It is understood the fire took hold in an annex to the main hotel, which is also used as accommodation.

Neighbours told the Press and Journal the building is regularly used by crews working temporarily in the area with several believed to be staying there the night of the incident.

Close-up of destroyed roof at Ladyhill House.
Part of the roof at Ladyhill House has been completely destroyed. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Several watched the fire unfold from their bedroom windows as up to 40 firefighters battled the flames.

One side: “It was the blue flashing lights that woke us up. When we looked out the window we could see the back of the already alight and then it come through the roof.

“You could see the fire service up on the hill with their main hose spraying water on it from above. Then they brought another hose round and in through the building.”

Residents reported seeing fire crews wearing breathing equipment enter Ladyhill House to try and protect the Elgin landmark.

Ladyhill House at foot of Ladyhill.
Ladyhill House is between Ladyhill and the A96. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Some fire crews were also stationed on the nearby A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road during the operation with traffic diverted.

Another neighbour said: “There were fire crews everywhere. The whole car park was full of them.

“We were told it was a small fire, but it looked pretty large to us.”

One of Elgin’s most historic hotels

Today Ladyhill House is primarily used as short-term accommodation for workers staying in the area temporarily.

The hotel is listed on AirBNB as being “ideal for contractors” with reviews praising the hosts for their hospitality and venue for its affordability.

Locals described the premises as busy with contractors and NHS workers throughout the year.

Its history stretches as far back as 1811, with 1853 inscribed above the door to mark when additions were made.

Steps leading to Ladyhill House sealed off with police tape.
Steps leading to Ladyhill House are believed to have been made from stone salvaged from Elgin Cathedral centuries ago. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Steps leading up to the front door from Hill Terrace are believed to have been made from stone scavenged from Elgin Cathedral long before it was protected.

Historic Environment Scotland has it on its B-listed register due to its “piazza-style” and neo-Romanesque features.

However, Ladyhill House is most popularly remembered as a drinking destination in the 60s, 70s and 80s. It became particularly popular due to it opening on a Sunday, which was unusual at the time.

Ladyhill House with police tape in front.
Ladyhill House was built as a grand home in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Neighbours and social media users have shared memories of the bar, named El Cid, in the hours following the fire.

Steve Inch wrote: “Great memories of some great nights in the Cid in the mid 70s.

“It used to be meet up in the Newmarket to start the night, quick stop at the White Horse, up to the Cid until closing time (10pm in those days) and then up to the Brae for ‘after hours’.”

One neighbour described significant restoration work taking place at Ladyhill House in recent years.

Looking down on Ladyhill House fire damage from Ladyhill.
Fire damage at Ladyhill House in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She said: “They’ve done so much work to it, stripping it right the way back. You could see all the old walls.

“They’ve done so much work on it, I’m sure they’ll be devastated.”

Police investigating Elgin fire

Police in Elgin have confirmed they have launched an investigation into the Ladyhill House fire.

Photographs from the scene show the roof of the annex has been almost completely destroyed with the interior now exposed to the elements.

Meanwhile, windows have been opened into the main part of the building to allow smoke to escape.

Fire at ladyhill HouseHotel, police standing on guard outside.
Police have maintained a presence at Ladyhill House throughout the day. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Fire crews were called to the building at about 1.50am today with it only brought under control at about 5.10am.

Detective Sergeant Keith Rennie said: “I’m keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time and saw anything which may assist our investigation.

“I’d also ask drivers with dashcams to review footage from the area and bring anything of significance you’ve captured to our attention.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0281 of June 21.

Conversation