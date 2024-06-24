Man, 35, accused of deliberately setting fire to Elgin hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 35, accused of deliberately setting fire to Elgin hotel

The fire took place at Ladyhill House on Hill Street and now a man has appeared in court accused of starting it.

By Ewan Cameron
Screenshot of video of flames coming through of Ladyhill House.
Flames take hold at Ladyhill House in Elgin.

A man has appeared in court accused of deliberately setting fire to an Elgin hotel.

Around 40 firefighters from across the region were sent to the blaze at Ladyhill House on Hill Street just before 2am on Friday.

No one was injured, however Police Scotland said they were treating the fire as “wilful” and appealed for witnesses.

Now, Callum Banks, 35, has appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court accused of three charges.

Banks, of Elgin, is charged with wilful fireraising, wilful fireraising to danger of life and attempted fireraising.

He made no plea was released on bail.

Looking down on Ladyhill House fire damage from Ladyhill.
Ladyhill House in Elgin on the morning after the fire. Image: Jason Hedges

Fire crews from Lossiemouth, Fochabers, Rothes, Forres, Dufftown and Elgin used breathing apparatus, main reel jets and safety jets were brought in to tackle the blaze.

The fire was brought under control at about 5am.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to Ladyhill House in Elgin at 1.51am.

“We had seven crews in attendance.”

Detective Sergeant Keith Rennie said: “I’d like to thank everyone who came forward with information and the local community for their help and support during our investigations.”

 

