Man, 35, accused of deliberately setting fire to Elgin hotel

A man has appeared in court accused of deliberately setting fire to an Elgin hotel.

Around 40 firefighters from across the region were sent to the blaze at Ladyhill House on Hill Street just before 2am on Friday.

No one was injured, however Police Scotland said they were treating the fire as “wilful” and appealed for witnesses.

Now, Callum Banks, 35, has appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court accused of three charges.

Banks, of Elgin, is charged with wilful fireraising, wilful fireraising to danger of life and attempted fireraising.

He made no plea was released on bail.

Fire crews from Lossiemouth, Fochabers, Rothes, Forres, Dufftown and Elgin used breathing apparatus, main reel jets and safety jets were brought in to tackle the blaze.

The fire was brought under control at about 5am.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to Ladyhill House in Elgin at 1.51am.

“We had seven crews in attendance.”

Detective Sergeant Keith Rennie said: “I’d like to thank everyone who came forward with information and the local community for their help and support during our investigations.”