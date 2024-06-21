40 firefighters battled blaze at Ladyhill House in Elgin overnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

40 firefighters battled blaze at Ladyhill House in Elgin overnight

Crews remain at the scene.

By Louise Glen
Ladyhill House Elgin fire Breaking news image.
Crews were called to Ladyhill House in Elgin overnight. Image: DC Thomson

Around 40 firefighters tackled a blaze at an Elgin hotel overnight.

Crews from across Moray were called to a fire at Ladyhill House on Hill Street at 1.51am this morning.

The fire was brought under control by 5.08am, two crews remain at the scene.

There are no reported casualties.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to Ladyhill House in Elgin at 1.51am.

“We had seven crews in attendance.”

Crews from Lossiemouth, Fochabers, Rothes, Forres, Dufftown, and two appliances from Elgin rushed to the scene.

The spokeswoman continued: “There were no casualties.

“10 crew members used breathing apparatus. We used five main reel jets and two safety jets.

Crews remain at the scene of Ladyhill House

“40 crew members were at the scene.

“The stop sign came through at 5.08am.”

She added: “We have two crews who remain at the scene to dampen down.

“There was no mention of anyone being evacuated from the hotel.”

Reservations at the hotel appear to have been suspended on Booking.com.

A message reads: “We’re sorry, but it is currently not possible to make reservations for this hotel on our site.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

