40 firefighters battled blaze at Ladyhill House in Elgin overnight

Around 40 firefighters tackled a blaze at an Elgin hotel overnight.

Crews from across Moray were called to a fire at Ladyhill House on Hill Street at 1.51am this morning.

The fire was brought under control by 5.08am, two crews remain at the scene.

There are no reported casualties.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to Ladyhill House in Elgin at 1.51am.

“We had seven crews in attendance.”

Crews from Lossiemouth, Fochabers, Rothes, Forres, Dufftown, and two appliances from Elgin rushed to the scene.

The spokeswoman continued: “There were no casualties.

“10 crew members used breathing apparatus. We used five main reel jets and two safety jets.

Crews remain at the scene of Ladyhill House

“40 crew members were at the scene.

“The stop sign came through at 5.08am.”

She added: “We have two crews who remain at the scene to dampen down.

“There was no mention of anyone being evacuated from the hotel.”

Reservations at the hotel appear to have been suspended on Booking.com.

A message reads: “We’re sorry, but it is currently not possible to make reservations for this hotel on our site.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.