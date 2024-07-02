Moray farmer given three months reprieve after admitting cattle neglect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray farmer given three months reprieve after admitting cattle neglect

Douglas Duncan’s defence agent Grant Dalglish said the report had shown a “turnaround” in his client’s farming and said no further allegations had been made since the 2022 findings.

By Joanne Warnock
Elgin Sheriff Court.

A Moray farmer has been given a reprieve after admitting mistreatment of cattle two years ago.

Douglas Duncan, 62, pled guilty to four charges of animal neglect on his farm at Knockando, near Aberlour.

The charges relate to May and June 2022 and a further charge of threatening a vet and an SSPCA officer was also admitted by Duncan.

The charges state Duncan failed to provide adequate care and treatment for three Shorthorn heifers – who had been found with wounds, abrasions, alopecia, muscle atrophy, emaciation, and signs of prolonged recumbency – and all three are “now deceased”.

Living conditions on Moray farm

Three more cattle, including a bull and two heifers, were also said to have been badly treated and Duncan failed “to provide said animals with a comfortable and clean living environment, access to a dry resting area and natural light”.

Copies of an SSPCA report were handed to the court and Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood asked for another report to be completed in three months’ time.

Duncan’s defence agent Grant Dalglish said the report had shown a “turnaround” in his client’s farming and said no further allegations had been made since the 2022 findings.

‘There has been a turnaround on the farm’

“The SSPCA reports says they have concerns about the coming winter months and his ability to look after the livestock,” Mr Dalglish went on. “We can see how he gets on over the summer and autumn.

“A banning order would mean he would lose his livelihood.

“There has been a turnaround on the farm recently.”

Sheriff Fleetwood agreed and asked for another report in three months’ time from the SSPCA and deferred sentence on Duncan, of Nether Knockans, Knockando, until September 26.

