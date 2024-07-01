‘You’re taking the mickey’: Allegedly bed-bound Elgin man skips community service yet again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘You’re taking the mickey’: Allegedly bed-bound Elgin man skips community service yet again

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood made the remarks after hearing that Aiden Stuart hasn't been able to get out of bed for the last two weeks

By Joanne Warnock
Aiden Stuart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court
An Elgin man is facing jail after failing to comply with a community service order handed out just one month ago.

Aiden Stuart was warned in May that if he failed to adhere to bail conditions he would be sent to prison.

The 23-year-old previously admitted numerous breaches of his bail conditions and appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court for a bail review.

Stuart’s defence agent Stephen Carty explained his client had been “rather unwell” and had not felt able to keep appointments with social workers.

Not well

“He has been unable to get out of bed for two weeks,” Mr Carty told the court. “He contacted the social work department to tell them – it is only the last day or so that he has got out of his bed.”

Mr Carty urged Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood to give him more time to comply, but Sheriff Fleetwood replied: “Reports are not cheap – they are prepared at the expense of public funds.

“You’re taking the mickey.”

Sheriff Fleetwood revoked Stuart’s community orders and asked for another report, adding: “I will need that before I can send you to jail – you know that is what is going to happen.”

Stuart previously admitted assaulting his mother in her home in Elgin earlier this year and breaching a non-harassment order of an ex-partner in 2022.

Stuart, of Glen Moray Drive was ordered to return to Elgin Sheriff Court on July 25 for sentencing.

 

