‘You’re taking the mickey’: Allegedly bed-bound Elgin man skips community service yet again

An Elgin man is facing jail after failing to comply with a community service order handed out just one month ago.

Aiden Stuart was warned in May that if he failed to adhere to bail conditions he would be sent to prison.

The 23-year-old previously admitted numerous breaches of his bail conditions and appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court for a bail review.

Stuart’s defence agent Stephen Carty explained his client had been “rather unwell” and had not felt able to keep appointments with social workers.

Not well

“He has been unable to get out of bed for two weeks,” Mr Carty told the court. “He contacted the social work department to tell them – it is only the last day or so that he has got out of his bed.”

Mr Carty urged Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood to give him more time to comply, but Sheriff Fleetwood replied: “Reports are not cheap – they are prepared at the expense of public funds.

“You’re taking the mickey.”

Sheriff Fleetwood revoked Stuart’s community orders and asked for another report, adding: “I will need that before I can send you to jail – you know that is what is going to happen.”

Stuart previously admitted assaulting his mother in her home in Elgin earlier this year and breaching a non-harassment order of an ex-partner in 2022.

Stuart, of Glen Moray Drive was ordered to return to Elgin Sheriff Court on July 25 for sentencing.