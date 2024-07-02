Former Boys Brigade leader who preyed on young victims in Highlands is jailed

A former Boys Brigade leader who abused seven boys in his care has been jailed for 12 years.

Craig Menzies targeted his victims at various locations across Scotland, including Fort William and Glencoe, between 1986 and 2004.

The 55-year-old met four of his victims while he was unit leader for the 118th Boys Brigade company based in Glasgow.

Some of his victims were given alcohol and were asleep when Menzies began to prey on them.

This included at official and unofficial camping trips.

Lasting impact on victims

Ex-football coach Menzies pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to four charges of indecent assault.

He also admitted four charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices.

Judge Tom Hughes imposed a 15 years extended sentence upon Menzies which includes 12 behind bars.

He said: “These offences took place over an extended period of time when you were given access to these children through various roles you had such as with the Boys Brigade.

“You seem to have been a sporting coach at some stage as well, offering physiotherapy.

“During this time, you quite obviously were in a position of trust which you abused causing considerable problems to the victims.”

The judge added: “It goes without saying, that the court process would have been considerably difficult for them, coming forward to give statements and giving evidence for these matters which is always difficult.

“They did so, hoping that they would get some ability to put this behind them and ensure others will not be affected in the way they were.

“It is quite clear they were affected by this. Their personal lives, families and their abilities to have relations with other people.

“In some cases, careers were ruined and others were involved in offending as they can’t come to terms with what you did to them.

“I have taken account of that and it’s quite inevitable I have considered that a lengthy custodial sentence is acceptable in this case.”

Menzies was also put on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

Serial abuser

The court heard his first victim – aged 13 or 14 – was indecently assaulted on a trip to a campsite in Leven.

Menzies had plied him with alcohol and, while asleep, rubbed his body then put his arm around him.

Another boy – aged 12 or 13 – was targeted on a camping trip to Fort William where he was also given alcohol by Menzies.

Menzies showed the boy pornography and later performed a sex act on him while he pretended to be asleep.

A third victim – aged 12 or 13 was abused at a campsite in Glencoe when Menzies performed a sex act on him.

A further boy – aged 10 to 13 – was targeted at playing fields in Glasgow as well as on a bus journey to Dundee.

Menzies inappropriately touched the boy, made inappropriate comments and kissed him on the face.

Another boy aged – 14 or 15 – was given alcohol while on an unofficial camping trip to the Isle of Skye.

He touched the boy inappropriately while he was sleep and went on to sexually abuse him after he woke up.

Menzies met the sixth boy – aged between 10 and 14 – through a family friend and put the child through “fitness sessions” at Bellahouston Park.

The boy was inappropriately touched and a sex act performed on him at Menzies’ flat in Glasgow.

No memory of offences

Menzies was the manager and physiotherapist for Cart Castle Youth Football Club when the final boy – aged 13 to 15 – was also abused at his flat.

He was shown pornography, made to perform sex act on Menzies.

The abuser also carried out similar acts on the boy and took pictures of him while he was naked.

Tony Graham KC, defending, said his client does not remember the offences taking places.

The advocate added: “He does accept that the boys gave evidence to the police and were telling the truth.”